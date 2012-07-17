* Bullion pares losses on US equities gain, short-covering
* Gold slides early when Bernanke does not hint at easing
* Gold market frustrated on no new stimulus clues
* Coming up: U.S. housing starts Wednesday
(Adds details, updates market activity)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 17 Gold pared losses to end
slightly lower o n T uesday, as a rising stock market prompted
investors to cover short positions taken early in the session on
disappointment that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did
not hint at new stimulus measures.
In early trade, gold slid 1 percent after the release of
Bernanke's prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee, in
which he simply repeated the Fed's pledge to act if needed.
Bernanke gave few new clues about monetary policy, though he
did say the U.S. economy has slowed significantly due to
Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty over U.S. fiscal policy.
Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, can be more
sensitive than equities or other commodities to expectations of
U.S. monetary easing. The metal has sold off several times this
year on frustration that the Fed did not commit to a third round
of quantitative easing, or government debt purchases, known on
Wall Street as QE3.
"The gold market's reaction is suggesting that we are not
going to get any stimulus any time soon until the economy
deteriorates much further," said Phillip Streible, senior
commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
"I think these markets are going to be in a trading range
for a while," Streible said. But he said gold's downside would
be limited by the possibility of Fed easing in the future.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,585.30 an ounce
by 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT), well off an earlier high of $1,599
an ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $2.10 an ounce at $1,589.50, with trading volume about 10
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Gold has traded within a $150 range for the last three
months, largely tracking the euro/dollar exchange rate, a key
price driver, as it awaits clearer direction on U.S. policy.
So far this year, gold is up 1.5 percent, a significant
retreat from January when it was up 15 percent after the Fed
said it would keep interest rates near zero until at least the
end of 2014.
"Gold can go down if investors feel like Bernanke is falling
behind the curve. That was the scenario which happened in 2008
when gold started correcting until it basically pulled out all
the stops," said Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist for
Channel Capital Research.
A disappointing U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and signs
of global economic slowdown spurred fears that deflation will
send gold prices sharply lower. In 2008, gold had at one point
lost more than 30 percent during the global economic crisis.
PHYSICAL, INVESTMENT DEMAND WEAK
Physical demand in India remained lackluster, with a
near-record low in the rupee versus the dollar making gold more
expensive for local buyers.
India's festival season, during which weddings will also
take place, will start in August and continue until November.
India is historically the world's biggest bullion consumer,
though China, where recent buying has also been soft, has
emerged as a challenger for that title.
Meanwhile, the world's largest gold-backed ETF SPDR Gold
Trust, said its holdings fell another 3.6 tonnes on
Monday, bringing total outflows since the start of the month to
13.4 tonnes. In the same period of the previous month, they rose
around 7 tonnes.
Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1
percent at $27.32 an ounce. Spot platinum inched up 0.1
percent to $1,413.75 an ounce, while spot palladium
climbed 1.4 percent to $581.25 an ounce.
2:59 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1589.50 -2.10 -0.1 1571.00 1598.80 130,576
US Silver SEP 27.316 -0.005 0.0 26.720 27.595 35,481
US Plat OCT 1420.70 3.40 0.2 1408.00 1432.10 4,718
US Pall SEP 583.35 5.50 1.0 574.05 586.95 2,598
Gold 1585.30 -4.49 -0.3 1571.93 1599.00
Silver 27.320 0.030 0.1 26.830 27.620
Platinum 1413.75 1.70 0.1 1412.15 1425.25
Palladium 581.25 8.02 1.4 576.25 583.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 141,555 156,701 193,671 18.59 -0.15
US Silver 36,554 57,266 57,133 30.14 2.10
US Platinum 4,873 11,109 9,122 23 0.00
US Palladium 2,621 3,105 4,573
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; editing by David
Gregorio and Alden Bentley)