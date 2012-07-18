SINGAPORE, July 18 Gold stayed put above $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,583.99 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing about half a percent in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.3 percent to $1,584.50. * Fed Chairman Bernanke on Tuesday offered a gloomy view of the economy's prospects, but provided few concrete clues on whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary stimulus. * Bernanke will address the House Financial Services Committee later on Wednesday. * German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a third consecutive month in July, a survey showed on Tuesday, providing further evidence that the euro zone crisis is taking its toll on morale in Europe's largest economy. * U.S. government debt yields rose from historic lows due to the absence of fresh clues when the Fed might embark on a third round of quantitative easing during Bernanke's testimony to the Congress. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus. * The dollar index inched lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a fourth straight session. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jun 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jun 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Jul 1400 U.S. Fed's Bernanke gives testimony to the Congress China House prices Jun PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1583.99 1.10 +0.07 1.29 Spot Silver 27.33 0.02 +0.07 -1.30 Spot Platinum 1412.25 -0.70 -0.05 1.38 Spot Palladium 581.25 1.72 +0.30 -10.92 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1584.50 -5.00 -0.31 1.13 1083 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.30 -0.02 -0.06 -2.20 215 Euro/Dollar 1.2301 Dollar/Yen 79.07 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)