SINGAPORE, July 18 Gold stayed put above $1,580
an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session
when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus
measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,583.99 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after losing about half a percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged down 0.3 percent to $1,584.50.
* Fed Chairman Bernanke on Tuesday offered a gloomy view of
the economy's prospects, but provided few concrete clues on
whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a fresh round
of monetary stimulus.
* Bernanke will address the House Financial Services
Committee later on Wednesday.
* German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a third
consecutive month in July, a survey showed on Tuesday, providing
further evidence that the euro zone crisis is taking its toll on
morale in Europe's largest economy.
* U.S. government debt yields rose from historic lows due to
the absence of fresh clues when the Fed might embark on a third
round of quantitative easing during Bernanke's testimony to the
Congress.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman
Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat
profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left the door open to more stimulus.
* The dollar index inched lower on Wednesday,
extending losses into a fourth straight session.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jun
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jun
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Jul
1400 U.S. Fed's Bernanke gives testimony to the Congress
China House prices Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1583.99 1.10 +0.07 1.29
Spot Silver 27.33 0.02 +0.07 -1.30
Spot Platinum 1412.25 -0.70 -0.05 1.38
Spot Palladium 581.25 1.72 +0.30 -10.92
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1584.50 -5.00 -0.31 1.13 1083
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.30 -0.02 -0.06 -2.20 215
Euro/Dollar 1.2301
Dollar/Yen 79.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)