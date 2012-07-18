* Gold drops for 2nd day, Fed gives no clear hint of
stimulus
* Fed's Beige Book points to modest growth, dents easing
hopes
* German Chancellor Merkel's negative outlook on euro weighs
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims on Thursday
(Adds details, updates market activity)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 18 Gold fell for a second session
on Wednesday on renewed fears over Europe's debt crisis and as
speculation receded that more stimulus to boost a slowing U.S.
economy were imminent.
The metal was under pressured after comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, cited in a media report, raised
concerns about the future of the euro zone, and as the
International Monetary Fund urged the European Central Bank to
play a bigger role to fix the region's crisis.
Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, has also been more
sensitive than equities and other commodities to expectations of
U.S. monetary easing. In his second day of congressional
testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke again did not
hint at new stimulus measures despite recent signs of a U.S.
economic slowdown.
"While easing may be expected, investors are still saddled
with the uncertainty of not knowing exactly when such an order
will be given," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at U.S.
brokerage INTL FCStone.
Meir said he expected to see more near-term weakness in gold
against a disappointing economic backdrop.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,575.45 an ounce
by 2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT).
U.S. COMEX August gold futures for August delivery
settled down $18.70 an ounce at $1,570.80, with trading volume
at about 10 percent below its normal pace, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
NO EASING HINT DISAPPOINTS
Hints fresh easing could be on the cards have sparked a
number of gold rallies this year, but it has remained rangebound
between $1,540-1,640 for the last six weeks, awaiting
clarification about the Fed's stance on a possible third round
of assets buyback program commonly known as quantitative easing
(QE3).
Dousing hopes of more U.S. easing was the Fed's latest
"Beige Book" summary of national activity pointing to modest
recent U.S. growth.
In addition, a report showing groundbreaking on new U.S.
homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years also
tamed speculation of QE3.
U.K. commodities broker Marex Spectron said in a note that
the upside for gold remains limited on expectations that there
is no further U.S. stimulus in the near term, which also
explains a lack of interest in the precious metal.
Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.5
percent at $27.16 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 0.8
percent at $1,401.55 an ounce, while spot palladium
dropped 1.3 percent to $571.93 an ounce.
2:36 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1570.80 -18.70 -1.2 1567.20 1585.70 116,219
US Silver SEP 27.095 -0.221 -0.8 26.850 27.345 23,848
US Plat OCT 1404.20 -16.50 -1.2 1403.00 1421.50 5,655
US Pall SEP 577.55 -5.80 -1.0 575.00 584.05 2,272
Gold 1575.45 -7.44 -0.5 1568.33 1585.66
Silver 27.160 -0.150 -0.5 26.930 27.360
Platinum 1401.55 -11.40 -0.8 1406.50 1415.00
Palladium 571.93 -7.60 -1.3 577.75 581.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 135,649 155,794 192,814 17.46 -0.63
US Silver 25,223 57,007 56,928 29.19 -0.95
US Platinum 5,683 11,047 9,120 23 0.00
US Palladium 2,277 3,140 4,572
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and M.D. Golan)