* Dollar index hits lowest in nearly two weeks
* Technical signals mixed for spot gold
* Coming up: U.S. existing home sales, June; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 19 Gold edged up on Thursday
after two straight sessions of losses as the dollar weakened,
although investors were less than convinced of its direction
given the uncertainty over Fed's stimulus measures and
persistent worries about Europe.
The dollar hit its lowest against a basket of currencies
in nearly two weeks. But the greenback, a favoured
safe-haven asset, was still up more than 3 percent so far this
year.
The strength in the dollar has been pressuring gold, which
has risen barely 1 percent year to date and has been especially
sensitive to signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its
attitude towards monetary easing, which would lift inflation
outlook and boost investor interest in bullion.
But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's non-committal comments in
front of the Congress over the past two days disappointed gold
investors who had hoped for prompt action from the central bank
to aid the faltering economic recovery.
"Gold is rangebound between $1,550 and $1,600 an ounce for
the time being, as people are waiting for the next Fed meeting
for cues on QE3 (third round of quantitative easing)," said
Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in
Hong Kong.
Leung said a slowdown in the global economy, including key
gold consumer China, would likely dent gold purchases from
average consumers.
Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,578.05 an ounce by
0616 GMT.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery rose
nearly half a percent to $1,578.
U.S. economic growth cooled in June and early July and
hiring grew at a tepid pace in much of the country, but latest
data showed new home starts rose in June to its fastest pace in
over three years.
But overall, investors remained worried about global growth.
They were willing to pay the German government to park their
money in its two-year paper, for the first time ever, as the
German Bund continues to attract safe haven flows.
India's gold imports fell by more than a half in the June
quarter and could slide by a third in the next three months as
prices inflated by a weak rupee and a 4 percent import duty
encourage traders to use scrap, a Reuters poll showed.
Other precious metals also rebounded. Spot silver
rose 0.6 percent to $27.30 an ounce, on course for its biggest
one-day rise in more than a week.
Silver has been wallowing near $27 an ounce since earlier
this month, and the relatively low prices have attracted buying
interest in the physical market, said a Shanghai-based trader.
Spot silver rose to this year's high above $37 in February.
"Since prices are low we do see an uptick in buying
interest, but miners aren't willing to sell," he said, adding
that supply in Hong Kong and Japan is also slightly tight.
Precious metals prices 0616 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1578.05 5.76 +0.37 0.91
Spot Silver 27.30 0.16 +0.59 -1.41
Spot Platinum 1404.05 3.85 +0.27 0.79
Spot Palladium 573.68 2.60 +0.46 -12.08
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1578.00 7.20 +0.46 0.71 10566
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.27 0.18 +0.65 -2.31 3269
Euro/Dollar 1.2281
Dollar/Yen 78.59
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)