* Gold up following two days of losses on Fed outlook
* Rally in crude oil, dollar's drop help
* Reuters poll shows global economy hurt by Europe in '12
* Coming up: U.S. Commitments of Traders report Friday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 19 Gold rebounded on Thursday
after two days of losses, lifted by a drop in the dollar and an
across-the-board commodities rally led by oil on increasing
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Data showing a surge in U.S. new claims for jobless aid and
weaker factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region improved
the outlook for additional economic stimulus from the Federal
Reserve and boosted bullion's investment appeal.
Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, has retreated from
levels seen earlier this year due to a lack of more-concrete
measures by the U.S. central bank to stimulate a slowing
economy. This week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke again gave no hint
of any new round of asset buybacks, or quantitative easing (QE).
"The underlying fundamental story why gold was moving
sideways in the past three months is that investors are just not
clear whether or not we are going to see another round of
quantitative easing from the Fed," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of New
York-based Sarhan Capital.
"If we do see more QE, I have to say gold can easily get a
bid and shoot right back up to this year's high at $1,800 in a
heartbeat," Sarhan said.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent for the day at $1,581.41
an ounce by 3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT).
Gold's rise on Thursday also brightened its technical
outlook as prices have now risen above their 20- and 50-day
moving averages (DMA).
However, gold will stay rangebound unless the metal breaks
above resistance at $1,655 -- its 200-DMA and two-month high, or
falls below $1,523 -- a one-year low, Sarhan said.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$9.60 at $1,580.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 15
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Gold drew support from a 3 percent surge in oil as the
killing of Syrian security chiefs on Wednesday, and an attack on
Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, which Israel accused Iran of
carrying out, worsened the crisis in the Middle East.
Traders now await Friday's U.S. Commitments of Traders
report, which will show managed money's net length in the gold
market.
ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN IN FOCUS
Gold is up only 1 percent this year to date after a string
of data including weak U.S. job growth pointed to a global
economic slowdown.
In February, it was up 15 percent after the Fed said for the
first time that it would keep interest rates near zero until at
least late 2014.
Fears of deflation and a global economic slowdown have
weighed heavily on gold, which is also used by some
institutional investors as a hedge against U.S. dollar
depreciation.
A Reuters poll of hundreds of economists worldwide showed
the global economy would labor against a dismal tide from
recession-hit Europe for the rest of this year, but 2013 should
bring better growth.
Silver gained 0.1 percent to $27.18 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.9 percent at $1,412.30 an ounce, while
spot palladium rose 1.8 percent at $581.25 an ounce.
3:11 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1580.40 9.60 0.6 1572.10 1591.50 113,472
US Silver SEP 27.217 0.122 0.5 27.100 27.575 29,754
US Plat OCT 1423.10 18.90 1.3 1406.10 1427.90 6,827
US Pall SEP 584.85 7.30 1.3 574.30 586.35 2,298
Gold 1581.41 9.12 0.6 1573.20 1591.50
Silver 27.180 0.040 0.1 27.160 27.600
Platinum 1412.30 12.10 0.9 1409.55 1421.75
Palladium 581.25 10.17 1.8 576.89 583.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 131,027 157,543 196,124 19.98 0.02
US Silver 33,233 56,763 58,222 30.74 -4.07
US Platinum 6,866 11,059 9,025 23 0.00
US Palladium 2,327 3,140 4,622
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal and Jan Harvey in
London; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andrew Hay)