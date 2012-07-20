* Dollar rebounds, euro slips on Spain worries
* Technicals weak in near term
* Coming up: US CFTC commitment of traders; 1930 GMT
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 20 Gold hovered near $1,580 per
ounce on Friday as investors clung to hopes for more monetary
easing from the U.S. central bank after weak data in the
previous session, but a dollar rebound will likely cap gains.
Earlier in the week, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the Fed was ready to take action if economic conditions
worsened, but gave few hints on another round of quantitative
easing, which would boost the inflation outlook as well as
bullion's appeal.
The latest data showed factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region contracted in July for a third straight
month and new jobless claims surged last week.
Gold has been trapped in a range between $1,530 and $1,630
for about two months, with investors looking for clear signals
from the Fed and watching the euro zone struggle with its debt
crisis, now in its third year.
"The range is contracting these days and I don't see much
encouragement for people to have a big position," said Yuichi
Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, Standard Bank.
Spot gold was flat at $1,581.25 per ounce by 0627
GMT, on course for a weekly loss of about 0.5 percent. The
contract gained half a percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery also traded
little changed at $1,581.20.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange traded fund, dropped to 1,257.054 tonnes by
July 19, suggesting lacklustre investor interest in gold.
TECHNICALS WEAK
Technical signals painted a grim picture for the yellow
metal in the near term.
"Gold appears to have lost its glimmer," said Tim Riddell,
head of ANZ Global Markets Research, Asia. "Daily momentum is
flat/neutral as it languishes in the lower reaches of a
$1,555-$1,635 range. The near-term inability to regain levels
above $1,600 will keep the bias towards retesting the base of
this range."
Riddell said that although strong support had been built in
the $1,522-$1,525 area, that level may come under severe
pressure soon.
"Although any fall below $1,555 is likely to encounter solid
support at $1,522-$1,525, the bias is to see a flip of the
current holding range to the downside for at least a test of
$1,475 if not a longer term retracement target of
$1,445-$1,447."
In other precious metals, spot platinum was headed
for a 1.2-percent loss for the week, its biggest weekly decline
since a 3.5 percent decline in the week ended June 24. The metal
remained in a deep discount, at about $175 per ounce, to gold.
Precious metals prices 0627 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1581.25 -0.04 -0.00 1.12
Spot Silver 27.16 -0.01 -0.04 -1.91
Spot Platinum 1407.70 -4.60 -0.33 1.06
Spot Palladium 578.00 -1.50 -0.26 -11.42
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1581.20 0.80 +0.05 0.92 11666
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.14 -0.08 -0.30 -2.79 2272
Euro/Dollar 1.2251
Dollar/Yen 78.53
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Chris Lewis)