SINGAPORE, July 24 Gold on Tuesday held steady above a 1-1/2 week low near $1,560 hit in the previous session, although prices remained under pressure from rekindled worries about the euro zone debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an ounce at 0043 GMT. * The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was also barely changed at $1,576.10. * Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as fallout from Europe's financial crisis cast a shadow over the euro zone's top-rated countries. * Spanish bond yields jumped to euro-era highs on Monday on fears the government might lose access to markets and need a full bailout, which would dry up the euro zone's resources to fight the debt crisis. * Spain's economy sank deeper into recession in the second quarter, its central bank said on Monday. * The HSBC China July flash purchasing managers index, due at 0230 GMT, will be a key influence on risk appetite. Euro zone PMI data is due later in the day. * Greece is scheduled to meet its international lenders starting Tuesday to renegotiate rescue payments which are crucial to keeping indebted Athens afloat and within the euro zone. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday on worries over Europe. * The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI Jul 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Weekly 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Weekly 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Weekly 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1258 U.S. Flash Markit manufacturing PMI July 2350 Japan Exports yy Jun PRICES Precious metals prices 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1576.60 -0.19 -0.01 0.82 Spot Silver 27.04 0.04 +0.15 -2.35 Spot Platinum 1394.50 1.90 +0.14 0.11 Spot Palladium 568.38 1.98 +0.35 -12.89 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1576.10 -1.30 -0.08 0.59 2759 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.02 -0.02 -0.08 -3.21 251 Euro/Dollar 1.2130 Dollar/Yen 78.30 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)