By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 24 Gold edged up on Tuesday,
outperforming equities for the second day in a row as worried
investors bought the precious metal as a safe haven after
European Union officials predicted Greece will need more debt
restructuring.
Gold prices seesawed early, then reversed losses as EU
officials said Greece probably will not be able to pay its
debts, making further restructuring necessary.
Bullion's gains were limited, and gold futures slightly
lower as the euro fell against the U.S. dollar. Europe's private
sector looked set for a prolonged slump after surveys showed the
downturn that began in the euro zone's small economies was now
entrenched in Germany and France.
"Gold is mostly taking its cues from the euro-dollar. Volume
is pretty decent, suggesting there are good underlying bids
here," said Jonathan Jossen, an independent COMEX gold options
floor trader.
Dealers said the euro-dollar move has taken the lead role
in dictating day-to-day moves in gold, as impetus from
central-bank monetary policy announcements and the physical
markets petered out.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,577.86 an ounce by
3:04 p.m. EDT (1904 GMT), moving in a relatively quiet range of
less than $20.
U.S. COMEX August gold futures for August delivery
settled down $1.20 at $1,576.20, with trading volume about 15
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
A 1 percent drop in the S&P and tumbling grain prices
after the previous session's record rally also capped further
gains in gold. U.S. Treasuries bond yields fell to a new low on
safety buying.
More evidence of a slowing U.S. economy weighed on the
financial markets. The U.S. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's
monthly manufacturing composite index in July fell to its
weakest reading since April 2009.
COMEX OPTION EXPIRY EYED
COMEX floor trader Jossen said that bullish options
strategies such as butterfly spreads were traded at higher
strike prices such as $1,900 and $2,200 an ounce.
TD Bank said in a note that open interest for COMEX August
options was concentrated around the round-number strike prices
including $1,600, $1,550 and $1,650, and that would likely keep
gold moves muted. The August options are expiring on Thursday.
"Traders have become more tentative and are quicker to take
profits when the opportunity presents itself," said Michael
Daly, precious metals analyst at futures brokerage Ironbeam.
Daly said that volatility in precious metals will rise on
euro zone debt worries and heightened tensions in the Middle
East.
Among other metals, silver edged down 0.4 percent to
$26.89 an ounce, while spot platinum was down 0.7
percent at $1,382.24 an ounce and spot palladium dropped
1 percent to $560.75 an ounce.
Palladium hit a 2012 low at $551.68 as economic worries hurt
the metal mostly consumed as catalytic converters by the auto
industry.
3:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1576.20 -1.20 -0.1 1567.80 1584.00 135,667
US Silver SEP 26.811 -0.231 -0.9 26.575 27.145 37,199
US Plat OCT 1386.60 -12.30 -0.9 1378.50 1406.00 6,119
US Pall SEP 561.60 -9.35 -1.6 555.90 574.70 2,839
Gold 1577.86 1.07 0.1 1569.01 1584.10
Silver 26.890 -0.110 -0.4 26.640 27.170
Platinum 1382.24 -10.36 -0.7 1384.25 1401.00
Palladium 560.75 -5.65 -1.0 558.68 572.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 173,158 151,819 196,124 19.98 0.02
US Silver 40,724 52,935 58,222 30.74 -4.07
US Platinum 6,248 10,704 9,025 23 0.00
US Palladium 2,972 3,109 4,622
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and David Gregorio)