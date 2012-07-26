SINGAPORE, July 26 Gold edged lower on Thursday after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, as the euro retreated from gains sparked by expectations that the European Central Bank may consider leveraging the region's rescue fund. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,601.21 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after rallying nearly 1.5 percent on Wednesday -- its biggest one-day rise since late June. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost nearly half a percent to $1,600.40. * European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny has broken ranks with ECB colleagues, saying that giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a banking licence to increase its capacity had merits. * The euro eased against the dollar on Thursday, after Nowotny's comments triggered a flurry of short-covering and helped the euro rebound from a two-year low against the greenback in the previous session. * Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on the provisional (P)Aaa long-term rating of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to negative from stable, a blow to a fund that was supposed to backstop struggling EU members. * Spain paid the second highest yield on short-term debt since the birth of the euro at an auction on Tuesday, and EU officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout, casting fresh doubt on its future in the euro zone. * U.S. Treasuries eased marginally on Wednesday as expectations central banks will have to move further to stem slowing economic growth spurred some tentative buying of riskier assets, at the cost of lower-risk U.S. government debt. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. DATA/EVENTS 0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av June 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders June 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Pending home sales June PRICES Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1601.21 -2.67 -0.17 2.39 Spot Silver 27.26 -0.06 -0.22 -1.55 Spot Platinum 1392.00 0.35 +0.03 -0.07 Spot Palladium 560.83 -1.17 -0.21 -14.05 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1600.40 -7.70 -0.48 2.14 1887 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.23 -0.24 -0.88 -2.47 837 Euro/Dollar 1.2126 Dollar/Yen 78.09 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)