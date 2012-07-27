* Investors eye US GDP data for cues on stimulus * Spot gold may drop to $1,601/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. Q2 GDP; 1230 GMT (Adds graphic; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, July 27 Gold held steady above $1,600 an ounce on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly gain in almost two months, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank would do whatever was necessary to hold the euro zone together. Gold in the past few months has moved largely in tandem with the euro and riskier assets, with a relentless debt crisis in the euro zone chipping away at bullion's safe-haven appeal and investors piling into assets perceived safer, such as the dollar, yen and US Treasuries. While gold drew support from firm stock markets and a steady euro after Draghi's pledge, investors were seen turning their focus to U.S. gross domestic product data scheduled for later in the day for fresh trading cues. U.S. GDP likely grew at a 1.5 percent annual rate in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll, which would be the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2011. The data may shed light on the stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve on further monetary stimulus. "If the U.S. GDP number falls short of expectations, it would once again fuel speculations on Fed easing, which would help gold," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Market participants will also keep an eye on Fed's policy meeting and the key non-farm payrolls data next week. Gold has been seesawing between $1,530 and $1,630, partly due to the Fed's ambiguity on further easing. "The market usually gets excited before the non-farm payrolls data with expectations of more quantitative easing, but once people realise it is business as usual, prices will retrace," a Shanghai-based trader said. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,617.70 an ounce by 0621 GMT, after rising to a three-week high of $1,621.41 an ounce on Thursday. Prices were headed for a more than 2 percent gain this week, the biggest weekly rise since the last week of May. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,616.90. As gold staged its longest winning streak since June, physical gold selling accelerated, dealers said. "We are busy buying scrap from Thailand and Indonesia," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that she was asking for a discount of 80 cents to $1.20 an ounce. Other precious metals also held steady. Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $27.60, after hitting a three-week high of $27.81 in the previous session. It was on course for a more than 1-percent weekly rise. Spot platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,408.25. Its discount to spot gold increased to $215.59 an ounce in the previous session, its deepest since early December. In industry news, Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp, the world's top two gold producers, both reported a sharp decline in their quarterly profits. Precious metals prices 0621 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1617.70 2.31 +0.14 3.45 Spot Silver 27.60 0.10 +0.36 -0.33 Spot Platinum 1408.25 8.35 +0.60 1.09 Spot Palladium 569.62 4.87 +0.86 -12.70 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1616.90 1.80 +0.11 3.20 12368 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.57 0.12 +0.45 -1.24 2042 Euro/Dollar 1.2294 Dollar/Yen 78.22 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)