* Gold takes a breather after four sessions of gains
* Bullion investors turn focus to ECB, Fed meetings
* SPDR Gold Trust ETF reports 5th straight weekly outflow
* Coming up: U.S. personal income data on Tuesday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 30 Gold traded little changed on
Monday after a four-session rally, as market players stepped
back to consider the prospect of further monetary stimulus from
key central-bank meetings this week.
The metal gained 2.5 percent last week, its biggest weekly
performance in eight, after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is necessary, within the
ECB's mandate, to prop up the euro.
ECB insiders said bold action including resuming the central
bank's bond-buying program and even pursuing quantitative
easing, or the printing of new money to boost asset prices, is
at least five weeks away.
A string of weak U.S. economic indicators has prompted
economists to increase expectations that the Fed was exploring
new tools to support growth.
"Should we not pass upwards of $1,640, should we get Fed
disappointment of doing little prior to September, we could have
a good setback," said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital
Markets.
The Federal Reserve will deliver its policy statement at the
end of its two-day Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on
Wednesday, while the ECB and Bank of England are scheduled to
hold policy meetings on Thursday.
Spot gold inched up 56 cents to $1,623.40 an ounce by
2:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT), rebounding from losses earlier in the
session.
Bullion's technical picture continues to improve as it
remains above the metal's 100-day average, which it breached
last week.
Adam Sarhan, CEO at Sarhan Financial, said the metal is
expected to move sideways unless it breaks above a
downward-sloping trendline on weekly charts at around $1,670, or
if gold falls below support at $1,523.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up $1.70 an ounce at $1,619.70, with trading volume largely on
track to be in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
PHYSICAL DEMAND STILL SOFT
While the wider markets set gold's direction, underlying
demand for the metal remained soft. Buying in major consumer
India was lackluster as high prices in the country, exacerbated
by weakness in the rupee, kept local buyers on the sidelines.
The world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF),
SPDR Gold Trust, reported a fifth consecutive weekly
outflow from its holdings on Friday, its longest such run of
losses in about 18 months. The fund was on track for its biggest
monthly outflow this year in July, of 30.9 tonnes.
Among other precious metals, silver and platinum group
metals rose. All three metals have been underperforming gold so
far this year.
Silver gained 1.7 percent at $28.21 an ounce, set for
its first monthly gain in five. Its run of four straight monthly
losses to June was its longest such streak since 2000.
Platinum added 0.8 percent at $1,413.98 an ounce,
while palladium rose 2 percent to $583.78 an ounce.
2:57 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1619.70 1.70 0.1 1613.10 1625.80 46,605
US Silver SEP 28.033 0.535 1.9 27.515 28.195 27,799
US Plat OCT 1411.80 3.60 0.3 1398.10 1420.20 5,957
US Pall SEP 588.35 16.50 2.9 569.35 591.85 3,201
Gold 1623.40 0.56 0.0 1615.13 1626.09
Silver 28.210 0.480 1.7 27.600 28.240
Platinum 1413.98 11.33 0.8 1400.85 1415.74
Palladium 583.78 11.58 2.0 571.55 586.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 150,626 163,604 193,614 19.77 1.10
US Silver 31,413 52,533 56,143 28.21 -1.32
US Platinum 6,099 10,154 9,148 23 0.00
US Palladium 3,374 3,177 4,391