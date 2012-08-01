SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Gold traded little changed on
Wednesday, as investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
announce its decision on monetary policy and a slew of
manufacturing survey data to shed light on the global economic
conditions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,612.86 an ounce by
0019 GMT, after finishing July up nearly 1 percent -- its second
month of straight gains.
* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
edged up 0.4 percent to $1,616.40.
* U.S. home prices rose for the fourth month in a row in
May, suggesting the recovery in the housing market continued to
gain traction, even as the broader economy wobbles.
* Investors are waiting for a policy decision by the Federal
Reserve at the end of its two-day meeting, with sluggish data
over the past few weeks increasing pressure on the Fed to do
more to help the sputtering U.S. economy.
* A number of key economies, including China, euro zone and
the U.S., will release their purchasing manager index data, a
gauge of manufacturing activities that may influence the
appetite for riskier assets in the financial market.
* Unemployment in the euro zone hit its euro-era high,
suggesting further decline of the economy. Market participants
are now closely watching Thursday's policy meeting of the
European Central Bank.
* Spot silver rose to $28.37 in the previous session,
its highest in nearly four weeks. The metal with both precious
and industrial properties stood little changed at $27.92.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again
on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the economy and a
possible new round of stimulus.
* The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia on
Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the
Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the
European Central Bank's own meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jul
0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Jul
0400 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jul
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Jul
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jun
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jul
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul
1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jun
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Jul
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul
1400 U.S. Construction spending mm Jun
1815 U.S. Fed policy decision Jun
U.S. Vehicle sales Jul
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Jul
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1612.86 -0.43 -0.03 3.14
Spot Silver 27.92 0.01 +0.04 0.83
Spot Platinum 1403.75 -6.55 -0.46 0.77
Spot Palladium 585.25 -0.58 -0.10 -10.31
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1616.40 5.90 +0.37 3.17 12
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.87 -0.05 -0.18 -0.18 1605
Euro/Dollar 1.2291
Dollar/Yen 78.10
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)