* Uncertainty on further action by the Fed, ECB
* Spot gold may fall to $1,599/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. Fed policy decision; 1815 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Gold was locked in a tight
range on Wednesday, as investors awaited monetary policy
decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank, which will determine the direction of markets.
If the Fed decided to launch another round of quantitative
easing, the move would polish gold's appeal as an inflation
hedge, since rampant cash printing could ultimately drive up
prices.
But the latest data showed U.S. home prices rose for the
fourth month in a row in May, suggesting the recovery in the
housing market continued to gain traction, dampening hopes of
any imminent easing from the Fed.
The European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday will
also be in the spotlight, especially after its President Mario
Draghi vowed last week to do everything possible to hold the
euro zone together.
"The ECB is the major source of uncertainty," said Nick
Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "The
focus is whether Draghi has promised action without ensuring
support from the members of the ECB governing council."
Germany's finance ministry reiterated its view that there
was no need to grant a banking licence to the bloc's rescue
fund, triggering doubts over the ECB's ability to take bold
action to shore up the region's sagging economy.
"Where is the will within Europe to sort the problem out
rather than just kicking it down the road? The market needs to
see action," Trevethan said.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,613.84 an ounce by
0549 GMT, after finishing July up nearly 1 percent for its
second straight month of gains.
The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
gained half a percent to $1,617.70.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index
fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July from
50.2 in June, suggesting the sector is barely growing. A
separate survey showed the contraction in China's factory
activity eased in July.
Precious metals showed little reaction to the Chinese data,
as the central bank actions in Europe and the United States take
on paramount importance.
Asia's physical gold market was also sluggish as market
participants awaited clearer direction on prices.
"People are on the sidelines, waiting for the Fed," said a
Hong Kong-based dealer, adding that trading volumes across
markets were low.
Spot silver rose to $28.37 in the previous session,
its highest in nearly four weeks. The metal, which has both
precious appeal and industrial uses, inched up 0.3 percent to
$28.
Precious metals prices 0549 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1613.84 0.55 +0.03 3.20
Spot Silver 28.00 0.09 +0.32 1.12
Spot Platinum 1410.99 0.69 +0.05 1.29
Spot Palladium 586.72 0.89 +0.15 -10.08
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1617.70 7.20 +0.45 3.25 202
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.97 0.05 +0.18 0.18 3700
Euro/Dollar 1.2308
Dollar/Yen 78.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)