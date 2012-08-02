* South Korea buys 16 tonnes of gold in July
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Gold found support at $1,600 an
ounce on Thursday, although it was capped by uncertainty over
whether the European Central Bank will take bold action to
tackle the region's debt crisis after the U.S. central bank
dashed hopes of any imminent stimulus.
The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary easing after
a two-day meeting, even as it acknowledged a weakening economy
and signalled more strongly that further bond buying could be in
store to help shore up the economy.
Cash gold fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily
decline in three weeks, at the disappointment from the Fed, and
investors have turned to focus on a policy meeting of the
European Central Bank (ECB) later in the day.
"Investors took profit yesterday after the Fed meeting. If
the ECB announces any helpful measures, it will likely pressure
the dollar and help the gold," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
But after ECB President Mario Draghi vowed last week to go
all-out to preserve the euro, market expectations for bold and
imminent actions run high and any ECB announcement short of that
expectation would greatly dismay the markets, analysts said.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,602.08 an ounce
by 0631 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
edged down 0.1 percent to $1,605.60.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold will be neutral
above the $1,592 level, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The inverse correlation between the dollar and gold reached
the highest level since the beginning of the year. The
correlation reading stood at -0.75, while a reading of -1
suggests a perfect inverse correlation whereby one asset rises
and the other falls.
The dollar index hit a one-week high after the Fed
gave few hints of more stimulus, putting pressure on
dollar-priced commodities, as they become more expensive for
buyers holding other currencies.
SOUTH KOREA CENTRAL BANK BUYS GOLD
Supporting sentiment for gold, South Korea's central bank
said it bought 16 tonnes of gold in July, boosting the country's
gold holdings by nearly 30 percent to 70.4 tonnes as it aims to
diversify its foreign reserves.
It was the second time that South Korea has bought gold in
less than a year, after Russia said it had added 6.2 tonnes to
its gold reserves in June.
"Gold is still playing in a range and I don't see any
compelling factor to do it now, but this goes on to reaffirm the
faith central banks have in gold and the potential for gold to
rise," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz
Research in Mumbai.
But the gold market showed little reaction to the news, as
the ECB meeting dominated market focus.
"People expect earthquakes from the Europe situation," said
a Singapore-based trader, adding that the poor performance of
commodities had burned fund investors, who were now nursing
losses on the sidelines.
"A lot of people are sidelined and not that inclined to get
back in without someone else giving it a kick start."
U.S. auto sales rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent in July
as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer confidence kept
would-be buyers on the sidelines, denting sentiment in platinum
group metals which are used in producing auto
catalysts.
Spot platinum lost 1 percent to $1,394.75, extending
a 1.3-percent decline in the previous session -- the biggest
daily drop in three weeks. Spot palladium fell 1.2
percent to $579.53.
Precious metals prices 0631 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1602.08 3.49 +0.22 2.45
Spot Silver 27.44 0.04 +0.15 -0.90
Spot Platinum 1394.75 -14.15 -1.00 0.13
Spot Palladium 579.53 -7.10 -1.21 -11.18
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1605.60 -1.70 -0.11 2.48 7218
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.42 -0.12 -0.44 -1.79 2093
Euro/Dollar 1.2243
Dollar/Yen 78.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by
Robert Birsel)