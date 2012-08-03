SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Gold traded little changed on
Friday, struggling to recover from a four-day losing streak
after the European Central Bank stopped short of offering any
immediate aid to contain the region's debt crisis, while caution
prevailed ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.66 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was
headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than
one month.
* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
traded nearly flat at $1,591.90.
* The European Central Bank did not announce any immediate
stimulus measures, disappointing investors whose expectations
were raised after the ECB President Mario Draghi last week vowed
to do everything possible to preserve the euro by bringing down
borrowing costs.
* Spanish 10-year yields topped 7 percent and were seen to
test their euro-era highs in the near term after Draghi dashed
hopes for an immediate resumption of ECB's bond-buying
programme.
* Investors are waiting for the key U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, due later in the day. The data is likely to show U.S. job
growth picked up slightly in July, not enough to change
expectations of more help from the Federal Reserve to stimulate
the faltering economy.
* The non-farm payrolls data will come after Thursday's data
showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits rose last week and manufacturers suffered an unexpected
drop in orders in June.
* The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of
Trade, said on Thursday it would lower margins for trading
silver, platinum and palladium futures contracts.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed
investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone
debt crisis.
* The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a
major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed
markets.
DATA/EVENTS
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jul
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Jul
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing Jul
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1588.66 -1.08 -0.07 1.59
Spot Silver 27.17 0.07 +0.26 -1.88
Spot Platinum 1381.49 4.49 +0.33 -0.83
Spot Palladium 566.22 1.02 +0.18 -13.22
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1591.90 1.20 +0.08 1.60 719
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.12 0.13 +0.46 -2.85 167
Euro/Dollar 1.2167
Dollar/Yen 78.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)