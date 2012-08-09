SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Gold inched up on Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines of the market awaiting clear signals from policy makers for trading cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,612.89 an ounce by 0030 GMT. * U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery was flat at $1,616. * Investors are awaiting data from China later in the day, including industrial output and fixed-asset investment, which are expected to show the economy starting to stabilise after reporting declining growth for six quarters. * U.S. nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter as companies expanded output but only modestly increased the hours worked by their employees, data from the Labor Department showed on Wednesday. * A second fall in German imports in three months sent a worrying sign on Wednesday that even the domestic mood in the euro zone's last bastion of economic hope may be weakening under the pressure of the bloc's deepening debt crisis. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session. * Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire on others ahead of key data from China and Australia that could make or break risk sentiment. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Jul 0130 China PPI yy Jul 0300 Japan BOJ rate decision Aug 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Jul 0530 China Industrial output yy Jul 0530 China Retail sales yy Jul 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jul 0530 India Industrial Output yy Jun 1230 U.S. International Trade Jun 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1612.89 1.60 +0.10 3.14 Spot Silver 28.05 0.06 +0.21 1.30 Spot Platinum 1406.24 1.24 +0.09 0.95 Spot Palladium 585.25 3.35 +0.58 -10.31 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1616.00 0.00 +0.00 3.14 1298 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.01 -0.07 -0.25 0.32 311 Euro/Dollar 1.2373 Dollar/Yen 78.42 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)