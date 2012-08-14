* Hopes of stimulus measures keep gold investors' mood up
* Spot gold neutral in $1,605.2-$1,627/oz range - technicals
* Coming up: EZ GDP flash estimate, Q2; 0900 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Gold rose on Tuesday, tracking
a firm euro, as a slightly better-than-expected growth data from
Germany and France helped ease concerns about the two biggest
economies of the euro zone.
Bullion was also aided by hopes that central banks from the
United States, Europe to China will launch stimulus measures to
buoy their economies, which will boost the inflation outlook and
lure investors to gold, seen as a good hedge against inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,615.20 an ounce by
0736 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
inched up 0.3 percent to $1,617.80.
"There is the perception of central bank easing, but there
is also the risk that people may be disappointed," said Nick
Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore,
adding that the U.S. Federal Reserve might save the quantitative
easing tool for more dire economic conditions.
"These stimulus measures have a diminishing effect. Are you
going to waste the last bullet until it is absolutely necessary?
Definitely not."
Market participants are now waiting for the euro zone's
gross April-June domestic product data which is expected to show
a contraction. However, this pessimism softened when Germany
reported a growth of 0.3 percent and France managed to avoid a
contraction.
The euro hit its highest level in nearly a week, while the
dollar index dropped 0.3 percent. A weaker dollar makes
commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
"Gold is likely to remain in the range of $1,600 and $1,630
an ounce while people wait for central bank actions," said Peter
Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong,
adding that buying interest from Shanghai had ebbed after prices
failed to push through the $1,625 level over the past two days.
Trading volumes on the popular gold spot deferred contract
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange stood at 9,650
kilograms, with the average daily volume last week at 10,442
kilogram -- down more than a third from last month.
Technical charts suggest that spot gold will be stuck
between $1,605.20 and $1,627 during the day, Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao said.
Spot platinum traded up 1.4 percent at $1,399.99.
The metal, mainly used to produce jewellery and
autocatalyst, dropped to $1,377.49 an ounce in the previous
session, despite a fresh outbreak of violence at a South African
mine operated by the world's No.3 platinum producer Lonmin
earlier in the week.
Precious metals prices 0736 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1615.20 5.66 +0.35 3.29
Spot Silver 27.96 0.17 +0.61 0.98
Spot Platinum 1399.99 19.89 +1.44 0.50
Spot Palladium 577.18 7.68 +1.35 -11.54
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1617.80 5.20 +0.32 3.26 10833
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.94 0.17 +0.62 0.09 3094
Euro/Dollar 1.2375
Dollar/Yen 78.58
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
