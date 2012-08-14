* U.S. retail sales beat forecasts in July
* Stop Logic triggered, gold market functioned properly-CME
* South African supply fears underpin platinum group metals
* Coming up: Filings by hedge funds, money managers later
Tuesday
(Adds details, updates market activity)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Gold slid on Tuesday as healthy
U.S. retail sales data prompted bullion investors to scale back
their bets based on expectations of an imminent stimulus from
the Federal Reserve.
Platinum group metal prices, meanwhile, rose on supply
worries due to a work stoppage at one of the top platinum
producers in South Africa. Better economic sentiment on the
retail data also boosted buying in PGMs, used by the auto
industry.
Bullion dropped as much as 1 percent after data showed U.S.
retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months.
Demand climbed broadly for everything from cars to electronics,
a sign consumers could drive faster economic growth in the third
quarter.
"Better economic figures may make the Fed postpone or do
away with additional stimulus," said George Gero, vice president
of RBC Capital Markets.
A failed to decisively break above $1,625 prompted traders
to elect stop-loss orders at prices below support the $1,600,
Gero said.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,599 an ounce by
3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT), having hit a low at $1,594.10.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $10.20 an ounce at $1,602.40.
Silver was off 1 cent at $27.78 an ounce.
Trading volume was estimated at around 115,000 lots, about
30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Some traders said turnover was unusually high in the minutes
immediately after the release of the U.S. retail sales data, as
gold prices had dropped around $20 when the euro also tumbled.
(Gold tracks euro's tumble: r.reuters.com/hyp99s)
A CME spokesman said that the Stop Logic functionality was
triggered in gold futures at 8:42 a.m. EDT and that the gold
market functioned properly and no trades were cancelled.
Stop Logic introduces a momentary pause in trading to
prevent excessive price movements from cascading stop price
orders.
Positive signals on the U.S. economy could cut the chances
of another round of gold-friendly stimulus measures such as
quantitative easing -- printing money to buy bonds. Expectations
of such measures have supported prices in recent months.
"Whether the U.S. retail numbers diminish the chance of QE3
could be the short-term focus now, and has the potential to
create a bit of headwind," said Ole Hansen, vice president at
Saxo Bank.
Most Wall Street economists still expect the Fed to do more
to stimulate growth this year, with the majority looking for
action as soon as September following an annual meeting of
economists and central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug.
31.
Investors now await U.S. regulatory filings by hedge funds
and other big money managers which will show their gold
investment holdings by the end of the second quarter.
SUPPLY CONCERNS BOOST PLATINUM
Platinum group metals outperformed gold after the world's
third-largest platinum producer, Lonmin , shut
its South African operations following violence caused by a feud
between rival unions. Nine people were killed at its main mine.
South Africa produces about three-quarters of the world's
platinum.
Platinum rose 1 percent to $1,393.24 an ounce and
spot palladium gained 0.9 percent to $574.72 an ounce.
Platinum's unusual discount to gold held above $200 an ounce
as demand worries continued. Platinum is down nearly 1 percent
this month and off almost 20 percent from a February high.
3:15 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1602.40 -10.20 -0.6 1593.60 1618.90 108,691
US Silver SEP 27.763 -0.004 0.0 27.575 27.970 20,333
US Plat OCT 1399.10 6.30 0.5 1387.80 1416.40 9,271
US Pall SEP 578.40 3.70 0.6 573.00 581.00 2,096
Gold 1599.00 -10.54 -0.7 1595.10 1616.20
Silver 27.780 -0.010 0.0 27.670 28.030
Platinum 1393.24 13.14 1.0 1389.30 1409.24
Palladium 574.72 5.22 0.9 576.20 580.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 115,693 160,697 187,890 17.1 -0.01
US Silver 23,932 39,431 56,705 23.63 0.67
US Platinum 9,947 6,931 8,976 23 0.00
US Palladium 2,975 2,738 4,352
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson)