SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Gold traded steady on
Wednesday, hovering near its highest level in more than three
months, supported by speculation on the European Central Bank
taking action to curb Italian and Spanish yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.56 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after hitting $1,641.20 in the previous session,
its highest since early May.
* U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
edged down 0.2 percent to $1,640.10.
* Speculation ran high on media reports that the ECB is
mapping out details of a plan to cap Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs, though the bank said it was misleading to
report on policy decisions that had not been taken.
* Later in the day, investors will await the minutes from
the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, seeking clues
on the Fed's attitude towards a third round of quantitative
easing.
* Lonmin , the world's No.3 platinum
producer, backed down from its threat to sack 3,000 striking
miners, fearing the move could provoke more violence.
* Spot platinum gained 0.2 percent to $1,503 an
ounce, on course for its fifth straight session of gains. On
Tuesday, it hit $1,508.25, the highest level since early May.
* India's gold imports during peak demand season of
September to December are likely to slump 40 percent on year to
200 tonnes due to weak monsoon, fewer wedding dates and near
record high prices, the head of India's leading trade body said.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its
highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced
technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains.
* The euro was steady in early Asian trading on Wednesday
after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with
investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take
action to stem the region's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Jul
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jul
1800 U.S. FOMC minutes
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1637.56 -0.33 -0.02 4.72
Spot Silver 29.27 -0.05 -0.17 5.71
Spot Platinum 1503.00 3.10 +0.21 7.90
Spot Palladium 623.50 3.50 +0.56 -4.44
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1640.10 -2.80 -0.17 4.68 1127
COMEX SILVER SEP2 29.24 -0.19 -0.66 4.73 679
Euro/Dollar 1.2472
Dollar/Yen 79.21
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)