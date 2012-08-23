SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Gold rose to its highest level
in more than three months on Thursday, after minutes from the
latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank
could be willing to launch another round of bond buying soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold climbed to $1,656.46 an ounce, its
highest since May 2, before easing slightly to $1,654.16.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
gained nearly 1 percent to $1,656.50.
* The Fed is likely to deliver another round of monetary
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably,
minutes from the central bank's latest meeting suggested.
* The question is whether the Fed will take into account
recent data that shows improvement in the economy. The latest
figures showed U.S. home resales rose in July, pointing to a
slow recovery in the housing market.
* Chances that the Fed will launch a third round of money
printing have risen slightly over the past month to 60 percent,
according to a Reuters poll that also showed economists lowering
economic growth expectations for this year and next.
* China must use all the tools available to it to manage
monetary policy effectively, Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the
People's Bank of China, said on Wednesday.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, had risen to a
three-month high of 1,281.978 tonnes by Aug. 22.
* Other precious metals hovered near multi-month highs hit
in the previous session, and the readings of Relative Strength
Index on silver, platinum and palladium all exceeded 70, seen as
a sign that the underlying market is overbought.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on
Wednesday, while the dollar index dropped to a two-month
low.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Apr
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Aug
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Aug
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Aug
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1654.16 8.77 +0.53 5.78
Spot Silver 29.83 -0.01 -0.03 7.73
Spot Platinum 1533.50 2.50 +0.16 10.09
Spot Palladium 630.50 1.80 +0.29 -3.37
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1656.50 16.00 +0.98 5.73 2668
COMEX SILVER SEP2 29.80 0.24 +0.81 6.73 2470
Euro/Dollar 1.2526
Dollar/Yen 78.55
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)