SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Gold hovered near a 4-1/2
month high on Friday, poised for its biggest weekly rise in more
than two months, as investors pondered the possibility of
imminent bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,669.79 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 3.3-percent climb from a week
earlier.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
was little changed at $1,672.50.
* Spain is negotiating with euro zone partners over
conditions for aid to bring down its borrowing costs, though the
country has not made a final decision to request a bailout,
three euro zone sources said on Thursday.
* Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in
August, a sign the economy is resisting the global economic
chill although a rise in new jobless claims last week pointed to
a still-sluggish labour market.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the
U.S. economic outlook had brightened since the Fed's last policy
meeting on July 31-August 1, playing down the odds of imminent
bond buying by the central bank.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings had risen to a 4-1/2
month high of 1,286.621 tonnes by Aug. 23. Holdings of the fund
have increased by 34.6 tonnes so far this month, compared to an
outflow of more than 27 tonnes last month.
* Spot silver was also little changed, at $30.52,
heading for a weekly rise of more than 8 percent, which would be
its largest since end of last October.
* Spot platinum gained 0.4 percent to $1,544.50, on
course for a second straight week of gains and its sharpest
weekly rise in six months.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday on diminished expectations
for quick stimulus action from the Fed and as Chinese and euro
zone data pointed to a stalling global economy.
* The euro eased from a seven-week high hit in the previous
session on a report that Spain is negotiating with the euro zone
over conditions for aid, though a final decision to request a
bailout has not been made.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Jul
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1669.79 -0.25 -0.01 6.78
Spot Silver 30.52 0.01 +0.03 10.22
Spot Platinum 1544.50 6.10 +0.40 10.88
Spot Palladium 653.20 3.60 +0.55 0.11
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1672.50 -0.30 -0.02 6.75 2352
COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.50 0.04 +0.14 9.26 526
Euro/Dollar 1.2555
Dollar/Yen 78.56
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)