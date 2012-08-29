SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold held near its highest in more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of further stimulus measures. Bernanke is set to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was steady at $1,666.66 an an ounce by 0039 GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2-month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also little changed at $1,669.60. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering, while the Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on persistent worries about Chinese growth. * Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited Bernanke's Friday speech for signs of whether the bank will opt for more monetary stimulus and a European Central Bank policy meeting next week. * Indian gold prices fell half a percent from its peak on Tuesday as investors chose to book profits from a record rally, though jewellers waited for a bigger fall in prices to stock for the festival and wedding season. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 GDP (second estimate) 1230 - U.S. preliminary Q2 corporate profits 1400 - U.S. pending home sales for July 1800 - U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1666.66 0.13 +0.01 6.58 Spot Silver 30.85 0.01 +0.03 11.41 Spot Platinum 1512.53 1.33 +0.09 8.58 Spot Palladium 630.80 -4.10 -0.65 -3.33 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1669.60 -0.10 -0.01 6.56 1096 COMEX SILVER SEP2 30.85 -0.03 -0.10 10.50 530 Euro/Dollar 1.2559 Dollar/Yen 78.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)