SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The most active U.S. silver futures contract rose nearly 3 percent to $32.38 per ounce on Tuesday, the highest since mid-April, as hopes for stimulus measures from central banks around the globe supported sentiment in precious metals.

Spot silver was little changed at $32.07 per ounce, after having hit a 4-1/2 month high of $32.31 in the previous session (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)