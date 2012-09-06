SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Gold ticked lower in thin trade on Thursday, but stayed within sight of its highest in nearly six months ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. Sources told Reuters the ECB is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme which it is set to agree on at Thursday's Governing Council meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold eased $1.55 to $1,691.49 an ounce by 0014 GMT. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comment last week on the grave conditions of the U.S. labour market had earlier encouraged investors to buy gold on the view that the door was open for more stimulus measures. * U.S. gold futures for December were steady at$1,694.20 an ounce. * European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the most decisive moment of his presidency on Thursday when he tries to heal divisions among policymakers and deliver on his promise to save the euro. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the ECB will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members. * Japan's Nikkei share average held steady, with investors hugging the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the ECB, which could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. * South Africa's Impala Platinum IMPJ.J, the world's second-largest platinum producer, has received new wage demands from a workers' committee made up of members of mining unions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Revised Q2 GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders for July 1100 Britain BOE bank rate 1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1215 U.S. ADP employment report for August 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing for August PRICES Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1691.49 -1.55 -0.09 8.17 Spot Silver 32.21 -0.04 -0.12 16.32 Spot Platinum 1562.24 -2.56 -0.16 12.15 Spot Palladium 638.22 -1.78 -0.28 -2.19 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1694.20 0.20 +0.01 8.13 891 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.28 -0.05 -0.17 15.62 245 Euro/Dollar 1.2597 Dollar/Yen 78.44 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Ed)