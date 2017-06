SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Spot silver fell 2 percent to $31.96 an ounce on Friday after data in the previous session showing improvement in the U.S. labour market tempered hopes for more easing measures.

The most-active U.S. silver futures contract also declined 2 percent to $32.01 an ounce ahead of the release of a key U.S. employment report. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)