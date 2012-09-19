SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold edged down on Wednesday
as investors pulled back following last week's rally on the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus plan, but platinum bounced after
falling more than 2 percent in the previous session as striking
miners in South Africa agreed to return to work.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen $4.33 an ounce to $1,767.36 by
0023 GMT, moving away from a near 7-month high of $1,777.51 hit
on Friday, when the Fed's latest move to spur the economy led to
a rush for bullion.
* U.S. gold for December delivery had barely moved
at $1,769.70 an ounce.
* Platinum added $2.34 to $1,619.74, after falling
more than $50 within 10 minutes in response to news of the
agreement at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Tuesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.14 percent to
1303.29 tonnes on Tuesday from 1301.48 tonnes on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were pressured on Wednesday with investors
searching for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting which ends later in the day, while a sharp boost to
asset prices inspired by the U.S. Fed has given way to worries
about Spain's fiscal strains.
* The yen stayed on the backfoot against the dollar on
Wednesday as speculation grew the BOJ might ease monetary policy
later in the session, while the euro and high-beta currencies
took another step down from multi-month highs.
* Commodities slumped on Tuesday for a second day as
nagging economic problems in the United States and Europe made
investors cautious about the demand outlook for oil, metals and
crops at prices that had spiked on stimulus efforts by central
banks.
DATA/EVENTS
0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1230 U.S. Building permits Aug
1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug
1400 U.S. Existing home
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1767.36 -4.33 -0.24 13.02
Spot Silver 34.65 -0.13 -0.37 25.14
Spot Platinum 1619.74 2.34 +0.14 16.28
Spot Palladium 661.72 -1.08 -0.16 1.41
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1769.70 -1.50 -0.08 12.95 2859
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.71 -0.01 -0.04 24.32 1373
Euro/Dollar 1.3040
Dollar/Yen 78.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)