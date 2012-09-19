(Corrects quote in 4th para to say overbought, instead of oversold) * Gold looks neutral in $1,751.64-$1,777.51 range * Coming up: U.S. existing home data; 1400 GMT By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold edged down on Wednesday as investors pulled back following last week's rally on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plan, but platinum bounced after falling more than 2 percent when striking miners in South Africa agreed to return to work. Doubts began to emerge over whether recent action by the Fed and the European Central Bank will be sufficient to revive global economic growth, while a drop in oil prices could dent gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Gold had fallen $5.30 an ounce to $1,766.39 by 0205 GMT, moving away from a near 7-month high of $1,777.51 hit on Friday, when the Fed's latest move to spur the economy led to a rush for bullion. "On the chart as well, gold prices look overbought, and it could be vulnerable to some profit-taking. Apparently, there's high resistance at around the $1,800 level," said Natalie Robertson, a commodities analyst at ANZ. "If there is a sustained increase above that level, then the risk of a pullback will probably be avoided," said Robertson, adding that markets were refocusing on the current state of the U.S. economy. U.S. gold for December delivery had barely moved at $1,768.70 an ounce. Platinum added $4.84 to $1,622.24 an ounce, after falling more than $50 within 10 minutes in response to news of the agreement at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Tuesday. Platinum was vulnerable to a pullback due to sluggish global industrial demand, said dealers, although lingering labour issues with the South African mining sector could also underpin prices. Commodities slumped on Tuesday for a second day as nagging economic problems in the United States and Europe made investors cautious about the demand outlook for oil, metals and crops at prices that had spiked on stimulus efforts by central banks. In other markets, shares were under pressure in Asia on Wednesday as investors searched for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy meeting which ends later in the day. The physical gold market was subdued but dealers expected main consumer India to buy again later in the day due to the festive season there, which peaks in November with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. "We saw some physical demand yesterday, but it was not great. Thailand was in the market," said a dealer in Singapore, who offered gold bars at premiums of 20 to 40 cents. "Demand from India is picking up. They have been buying lately, although they are pretty quiet this morning. They will possibly come back to the market today." Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD rose 0.14 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained unchanged during the same period. Precious metals prices 0205 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1766.39 -5.30 -0.30 12.95 Spot Silver 34.48 -0.30 -0.86 24.52 Spot Platinum 1622.24 4.84 +0.30 16.46 Spot Palladium 663.25 0.45 +0.07 1.65 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1768.70 -2.50 -0.14 12.89 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.55 -0.17 -0.50 23.75 Euro/Dollar 1.3036 Dollar/Yen 78.62 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford)