* Bank of Japan to boost asset purchases amid global slowdown * More central banks may follow, boosting gold's appeal * Coming Up: U.S. existing home sales; 1400 GMT (Recasts, adds Bank of Japan, analyst comment) By Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Gold shook off early losses to hit its highest level in 6-1/2 months on Wednesday after Japan joined the United States and Europe in mounting more stimulus measures to boost its economy, raising gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. The Bank of Japan increased its asset buying and loan programme, currently its key monetary easing tool, by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen with the increment aimed at purchases of government bonds and treasury discount bills. Efforts by Japan, and before that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, to spur economic activity via bond purchases should weaken currencies and lift inflation, both supportive of gold, said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale. "I think other central banks will announce more accommodative policies and that should continue to support gold," said Friesen. Spot gold rose as high as $1,779.10 an ounce, its loftiest since Feb. 29. By 0656 GMT, gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,777.89. Gold has risen around 17 percent since hitting this year's low of $1,527 in May, buoyed by measures by central banks to help the global economy. U.S. gold for December delivery rose half a percent to $1,780.40. PHYSICAL DEMAND The BOJ's action aided a rebound in Asian shares, raising speculation of more big central bank efforts to support growth. Platinum gained $17 to $1,634.49 an ounce, after falling earlier in response to news of an agreement at Lonmin's Marikana mine that ended six weeks of violent labour unrest. Platinum was vulnerable to a pullback due to sluggish global industrial demand, said dealers, although labour issues with the South African mining sector could also underpin prices. Commodities slumped on Tuesday for a second day as nagging economic problems in the United States and Europe made investors cautious about the demand outlook for oil, metals and crops at prices that had spiked on stimulus efforts by central banks. The physical gold market was subdued but dealers expected main consumer India to buy again later in the day due to the festive season there, which peaks in November with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. "We saw some physical demand yesterday, but it was not great. Thailand was in the market," said a dealer in Singapore, who offered gold bars at premiums of 20 to 40 cents. "Demand from India is picking up. They have been buying lately, although they are pretty quiet this morning. They will possibly come back to the market today." Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD rose 0.14 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, remained unchanged during the same period. Precious metals prices 0656 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1777.89 6.20 +0.35 13.69 Spot Silver 34.93 0.15 +0.43 26.15 Spot Platinum 1634.49 17.09 +1.06 17.34 Spot Palladium 671.40 8.60 +1.30 2.90 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1780.40 9.20 +0.52 13.63 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.98 0.26 +0.75 25.31 Euro/Dollar 1.3063 Dollar/Yen 79.11 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ron Popeski)