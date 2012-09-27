SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Gold edged up on Thursday
after three days of losses, but anxiety over the euro zone debt
crisis continues to weigh on the market, as it has lifted the
dollar and weakened oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,753.34 an
ounce by 0040 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of $1,737.50
in the previous session.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,756.10.
* New U.S. home sales held near two-year highs in August and
prices vaulted to their highest level in more than five years,
adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery.
* Violence erupted during the anti-austerity protests in
Greece and Spain, stoking worries on whether the euro zone will
be able to contain the debt crisis.
* Meanwhile, Greece's international lenders clashed over how
to solve Athens' debt crisis, threatening more trouble for the
euro as the IMF demands European governments write off some of
the Greek debt they hold.
* Spain will announce a series of economic reforms and a
tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to avoid the political
humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on a request
for an international bailout.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped over 10 tonnes from a
record high of 1,331.331 tonnes to 1,320.777 tonnes by Sept.26.
* An illegal strike spread through AngloGold Ashanti's South
African operations on Wednesday, while Anglo American Platinum
said it could start firing unlawful strikers on Thursday, as the
country's miners grapple to rein in weeks of labour
unrest.
* Spot platinum inched down 0.2 percent to $1,625.24.
Spot palladium lost 0.1 percent to $624.72, off a
3-1/2-week low of $613.50 hit in the previous session.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro wallowed at two-week lows on Thursday, having
suffered a third day of decline as violent protests against
austerity measures in the streets of Madrid and Athens
highlighted the challenges facing highly-indebted euro zone
countries.
* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone
austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability
to get its debt crisis under control.
* U.S. crude futures inched up on Thursday, after worries
about Europe's debt crisis sank price to the lowest level in a
month and a half.
DATA/EVENTS
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 EZ Business climate
0900 EZ Economic sentiment
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0040 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1753.34 1.75 +0.10 12.12
Spot Silver 33.92 -0.01 -0.03 22.50
Spot Platinum 1625.24 -2.66 -0.16 16.67
Spot Palladium 624.72 -0.78 -0.12 -4.26
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1756.10 2.50 +0.14 12.08 4212
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.99 0.05 +0.15 21.76 836
Euro/Dollar 1.2869
Dollar/Yen 77.66
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)