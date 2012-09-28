SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Gold hovered near a one-week
high hit in the previous session on Friday, as Spain's crisis
budget eased worries about Madrid's control over its finances,
strengthening the euro and underpinning gold, while a rally in
oil also helped.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,776.21 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, on course for an 11-percent quarterly rise -- its
biggest quarterly gain since June, 2010.
* U.S. gold was also nearly flat at $1,779.
* Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on
spending cuts on Thursday, in what many see as an effort to
pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.
* A spike in oil prices also supported sentiment on gold,
after tensions between Iran and the West fuelled potential
supply disruptions.
* China severely underestimated this year's global economic
slowdown and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or bank
reserve requirements hinge on any new deterioration in the
external environment, a central bank adviser said on Thursday.
* The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum
, began disciplinary action against illegal strikers on
Thursday and rival Impala Platinum offered workers a pay rise as
the South African mining industry struggles to end weeks of
labour unrest.
* Spot platinum inched up 0.2 percent to $1,647 an
ounce, heading for a 7.6-percent monthly rise, its second
straight month of gains.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a
broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic
reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most
troubled countries.
* The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies
started Asian trade sharply higher.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final
0500 Japan Construction orders
0600 Germany Retail sales
0900 Euro zone Inflation
1230 U.S. Quarterly grain stocks report
1230 U.S. Personal income/spending for August
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for September
1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final
consumer sentiment index for September
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1776.21 -1.08 -0.06 13.58
Spot Silver 34.59 -0.04 -0.12 24.92
Spot Platinum 1647.00 3.80 +0.23 18.23
Spot Palladium 634.18 3.88 +0.62 -2.81
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1779.00 -1.50 -0.08 13.54 2070
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.65 -0.02 -0.05 24.13 476
Euro/Dollar 1.2909
Dollar/Yen 77.60
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)