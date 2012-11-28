SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold traded flat on Wednesday, after falling for two consecutive sessions, as the euphoria over a Greek debt deal fizzled and investors shifted their focus to U.S. negotiations to avert a looming fiscal disaster in the world's largest economy. But gold's appeal as a refuge from uncertain economic conditions remained intact as indicated by the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which rose to a record high. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded little changed at $1,741.94 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after two days of decline. * U.S. gold was also flat, at $1,742.40. * President Barack Obama on Tuesday launched a public relations push for his bid to raise taxes on wealthy Americans, but U.S. lawmakers remained deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax increases and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff." * The Greek government and financial markets were cheered on Tuesday by an agreement between euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund to reduce Greece's debt, paving the way for the release of urgently needed aid loans. * A gauge of planned U.S. business spending increased in October by the most in five months, raising cautious optimism that the sharp cutbacks in capital investment during the summer are abating. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose to a record high of 1,345.813 tonnes on Nov. 27. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing ground in the last hour before the close after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been "little progress" in dealing with the "fiscal cliff." * The euro moved away from the previous session's one-month high against the dollar in early Asian trading Wednesday as investors' relief about the new debt target for Greece turned to unease about the looming U.S. fiscal crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth Oct 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct 1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Euro zone finance ministers to hold press conference Germany inflation data for November PRICES Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1741.94 0.29 +0.02 11.39 Spot Silver 34.01 -0.01 -0.03 22.82 Spot Platinum 1607.50 -0.75 -0.05 15.40 Spot Palladium 666.25 1.04 +0.16 2.11 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1742.40 0.10 +0.01 11.21 1334 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.02 0.04 +0.11 21.87 885 Euro/Dollar 1.2937 Dollar/Yen 82.14 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)