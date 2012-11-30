SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Gold traded flat on Friday as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. budget talks kept sentiment muted, while bullion was on track for a 1.6-percent weekly decline - its biggest in four weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded little changed at $1,724.56 an ounce by 0027 GMT, headed for a 0.3 percent monthly rise. * U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,724.90. * House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that "fiscal cliff" talks with the White House had made no substantive progress and criticized President Barack Obama and Democrats for failing to get serious about including spending cuts in a final deal. * Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and nickel, expects the palladium market to remain in a deficit in the next several years largely due to a near depletion of Russian state supplies. * Silver prices could revisit record highs next year, but any gains will depend heavily on a rally in gold fuelling investment as silver struggles to overcome a soft outlook for supply and demand, metals consultancy GFMS said on Thursday. * Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd , the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market value, said on Thursday it is targeting e-commerce as a pillar of future growth after online sales tripled in the first half. * Shanghai Gold Exchange said it will start a trial run of over-the-counter gold trading on the China Foreign Exchange Trading System on Dec. 3, allowing banks to trade amongst themselves and in large volumes. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday as investors bought on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting comments from Washington about negotiations on an agreement to avoid the "fiscal cliff." * The euro traded little changed on Friday, after retreating from a one-month high against the dollar in the previous session after Boehner dented hopes for a budget deal. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Construction orders Oct 0530 India GDP Q2 0700 Germany Retail sales Oct 0745 France Consumer spending Oct 0900 Italy Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov 1100 Brazil GDP Q3 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1724.56 -0.23 -0.01 10.28 Spot Silver 34.17 -0.04 -0.12 23.40 Spot Platinum 1606.00 -2.49 -0.15 15.29 Spot Palladium 678.90 -2.82 -0.41 4.05 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1724.90 -2.30 -0.13 10.09 30 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.19 -0.16 -0.46 22.48 40 Euro/Dollar 1.2971 Dollar/Yen 82.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)