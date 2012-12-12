* Fed expected to announce fresh bond buying * Gold sees strong support at $1,700/oz -analyst * Sprott platinum and palladium fund IPO eyed * Coming Up: FOMC policy statement; 1730 GMT (Adds details, comment; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold crawled higher on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that investors hope will unveil more bond buying measures, supporting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Economists expect the Fed to announce monthly bond purchases of $45 billion to replace its Operation Twist programme set to expire at the end of the year, signalling the central bank will continue to pump money into the economy in the new year in a bid to bring down unemployment. Central banks' easy monetary policy has helped gold rise more than 9 percent this year in its twelfth straight year of gains, as investors seek safety in hard assets amid fears that stimulus measures will diminish the value of paper money. "The market will trade in a tight range, as investors cautiously wait for the result of the Fed meeting," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "Gold is supported at the $1,700-level, under which bargain hunters are waiting." Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,712.31 an ounce by 0714 GMT. U.S. gold gained $1.60 to $1,711.20. Budget talks in Washington made some progress as the White House and Republicans exchanged new proposals on how to avert $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts in the new year that threaten to tip the economy back into recession. The financial markets have been watching the prolonged and complicated negotiations in Washington, with hopes that the two sides will eventually compromise and reach an agreement as the deadline nears. In Europe, surprisingly strong German business sentiment data offset worries about Italy's political upheaval, supporting the euro. The dollar was on the backfoot as markets expect more monetary stimulus from the Fed to be announced later in the day. A weaker dollar boosts buying interest in dollar-priced commodities from buyers holding other currencies. Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds edged up to 76.178 million ounces on Dec. 10, after slipping from a record high of 76.187 million ounces in the previous session. PLATINUM GROUP METALS RESILIENT Spot platinum rose to $1,639 an ounce on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-October, before easing to $1,633.24. Spot palladium failed to break the September high of $702.75, but held near $690. Platinum has risen more than 2.3 percent this month, and palladium 1.6 percent, beating both gold and silver. A generally brighter economic outlook in China and the United States has helped support these metals, used widely in producing exhaust-reducing autocatalysts. The planned launch of a physical platinum and palladium fund by Sprott also underpinned sentiment, traders said. Sprott, which already manages physical gold and silver ETFs, plans to sell 35 million units, each worth $10, which will be split into equal halves to buy physical platinum and palladium, it said in a filing this month. The trust could buy more than 107,000 ounces of platinum and 253,000 ounces of palladium, raising the amount of metals held by ETFs by 7 and 14 percent respectively, Reuters calculations showed. "Every time you see the introduction of a new ETF, you see some support for prices," said a Singapore-based trader. Precious metals prices 0714 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1712.31 2.46 +0.14 9.50 Spot Silver 33.06 0.12 +0.36 19.39 Spot Platinum 1633.24 0.24 +0.01 17.25 Spot Palladium 691.05 1.55 +0.22 5.91 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1711.20 1.60 +0.09 9.22 12527 COMEX SILVER MAR3 33.14 0.12 +0.37 18.72 2613 Euro/Dollar 1.3006 Dollar/Yen 82.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)