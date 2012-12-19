SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Gold regained strength on
Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened against the euro, but the
metal was still within sight of its weakest in nearly four
months after signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks dented
its safe haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $5.85 an ounce to $1,675.39 by 0032 GMT
after falling to $1,661.01 on Tuesday, its lowest since August
on technical selling and growing hopes U.S. legislators are
closer to reaching a deal that would avert a fiscal crisis next
month.
* U.S. gold futures for February rose $6.20 an
ounce to $1,676.90.
* U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor
said he expects a vote on a Republican offer to avert the
"fiscal cliff" on Thursday, and he expects to have enough votes
to pass the measure.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar
and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative
signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for
riskier assets. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
* Japan's Nikkei share average is set to test eight-month
highs above 10,000 on Wednesday as investor appetite is boosted
by signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks and expectations
of aggressive monetary easing under the new Japanese government.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec
0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Dec
0900 Germany Ifo expectations Dec
1330 U.S. Build permits: change mm Nov
1330 U.S. House starts mm: change Nov
1330 U.S. Housing starts number mm Nov
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
N/A Bank of Japan begins two-day policy meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1675.39 5.85 +0.35 7.14
Spot Silver 31.76 0.14 +0.44 14.70
Spot Platinum 1595.00 4.00 +0.25 14.50
Spot Palladium 687.50 1.00 +0.15 5.36
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1676.90 6.20 +0.37 7.03 3534
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.82 0.15 +0.46 13.97 761
Euro/Dollar 1.3227
Dollar/Yen 84.37
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)