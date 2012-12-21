SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Gold regained some footing on
Friday as the euro stayed near an eight-month high against the
dollar and talks to avoid a fiscal crisis in the United States
seemed to stall again, but the metal was still on track for its
fourth weekly fall.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was little changed at $1,647.06 an ounce by
0045 GMT after falling to its weakest level since August in the
previous session on heavy liquidation by hedge funds and signs
of an improving U.S. economy.
* U.S. gold for February rose $2.30 an ounce to
$1,648.20.
* The U.S. House of Representatives abruptly recessed on
Thursday amid uncertainty whether Republicans had the votes
needed to pass a "fiscal cliff" tax plan offered by Speaker John
Boehner.
* Iraq made its first major move in years to bolster its
gold reserves in recent months, while Brazil increased its
holdings of bullion by almost a third in November, data from the
International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Despite the euro zone's own debt problems, the euro was on
track to end the year some 2 percent higher against the
greenback. It was at $1.3251, near an eight-month high
around $1.3309 set this week.
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday and may test a
nine-month high after Wall Street stocks climbed on hopes for
progress in U.S. fiscal talks, with exporters gaining on a
weaker yen.
* U.S. crude stayed above $90 a barrel after five days of
gains, though prices pulled back a touch on caution over U.S.
budget talks as Republicans in the U.S. Congress pushed ahead
with a plan that stands no chance of becoming law.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Weekly
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
N/A Japan releases monthly economic report for Dec
0930 UK current account and final GDP reading for Q3
1330 U.S. Personal income/spending for November
1330 U.S. Durable goods for November
1530 U.S. ECRI weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1647.06 -0.08 -0.00 5.32
Spot Silver 29.97 0.03 +0.10 8.23
Spot Platinum 1551.22 5.97 +0.39 11.36
Spot Palladium 676.75 -0.50 -0.07 3.72
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1648.20 2.30 +0.14 5.20 3101
COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.01 0.33 +1.12 7.50 603
Euro/Dollar 1.3224
Dollar/Yen 84.35
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)