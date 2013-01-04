* Gold falls more than 1 pct, hits 2-wk low on Fed * Gold to fall to $1,631 -technicals * Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls Dec at 1330 GMT (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Gold dropped more than 1 percent to its lowest in two weeks on Friday on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is worried about its highly stimulative monetary policy which, if stopped, would threaten bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Fears that central banks' money-printing to buy assets will stoke inflation have been a key driver in boosting gold, which rallied to an 11-month high in early October after the Fed announced its third round of aggressive economic stimulus. U.S. gold futures for February dropped more than 1 percent to a low of $1,645.60 an ounce, their weakest in two weeks. Cash gold also fell to a two-week low of around $1,645 an ounce, heading for its sixth week of losses - the longest such run since June 1999. "This is the first impact. So I am not sure how deep this news will affect the market yet. I guess the market will be held at around the $1,645 to $1,650 level," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo, adding that lower prices could attract buying from the physical sector. "I don't really think this is the end of the gold rally. This is a temporary downside." Gold ended up around 7 percent in 2012 - the 12th straight year of gains, making it one of the longest bull runs ever for a commodity. It has gained on rock-bottom interest rates, concerns over the financial stability of the euro zone, and diversification into bullion by central banks. Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting showed some voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee were increasingly concerned about the potential risks of the Fed's asset purchases on financial markets, even if it looks set to continue an open-ended stimulus programme for now. Asian shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness in global equities, but the dollar gained, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive. But lower prices spurred buying from jewellers in Indonesia, Thailand and India, keeping premiums for gold bars steady in Singapore at $1.10 to $1.20 to spot London prices. Worried by a ballooning current account deficit, India's finance minister hinted at making gold shipments more expensive, but did not elaborate on the type of measures. Top consumer India currently has a 4 percent import duty on gold. "We've seen good buying around. India came in to buy some gold, maybe jewellers are just taking the opportunity to quickly cover their stocks," said a dealer in Singapore. Markets in Japan reopened on Friday after a long New Year holiday, but rallies on yen-denominated gold contracts on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange spurred selling from speculators. <0#JAU:>. "The industrial sector is still in a holiday mood. The general public is selling gold because the yen is weak against the dollar. So, yen-priced gold is higher," said a dealer in Tokyo, adding that gold bars were offered at discounts of 25 to 50 cents. The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen in nearly 2-1/2 years on Friday, while the euro also firmed against the yen on expectations that this year will bring more monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan. Major bullion bank HSBC Holdings Plc cut its 2013 average gold price after factoring in a 2012 year-end price of $1,675 an ounce. The bank cut its 2013 price forecast to $1,760 from $1,850, but kept its 2014 gold forecast. Precious metals prices 0617 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1650.54 -12.41 -0.75 -1.43 Spot Silver 29.64 -0.49 -1.63 -2.11 Spot Platinum 1547.24 -11.56 -0.74 0.80 Spot Palladium 685.72 -3.89 -0.56 -0.91 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1651.50 -23.10 -1.38 -1.45 36691 COMEX SILVER MAR3 29.68 -1.04 -3.39 -1.82 10289 Euro/Dollar 1.3043 Dollar/Yen 87.74 (Editing by Michael Urquhart, Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)