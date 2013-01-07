SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold traded flat on Monday, off a more than four-month low hit in the previous session on concerns over the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,656.09 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after falling for two sessions straight and ending last week little changed. It dropped to $1,625.79 on Friday, the lowest since Aug. 21, 2012. * U.S. gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,656.40. * The Fed could halt its asset purchases this year, two top officials at the central bank suggested on Friday, a view also gaining traction among economists at Wall Street's top financial institutions. * U.S. employers kept their pace of hiring steady in December, falling short of the levels needed to bring down a still lofty unemployment rate and pointing to lacklustre economic growth in 2013. * Hedge funds and money managers increased the size of their net longs in gold futures and options in the week to Dec. 31, ending two weeks of declines, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * Sales of U.S. American Eagle gold coins in 2012 were the weakest in five years despite a strong finish, hurt by declining price volatility, dealers said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index ended at a five-year high on Friday. * The dollar hovered just below its highest in nearly two and a half years against the yen on Monday. DATA/EVENTS 0930 Euro zone Sentix index January 1000 Euro zone Producer price index November 1500 U.S. Employment trend index December PRICES Precious metals prices 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1656.09 -0.36 -0.02 -1.10 Spot Silver 30.15 -0.06 -0.20 -0.43 Spot Platinum 1558.25 6.15 +0.40 1.51 Spot Palladium 687.25 4.45 +0.65 -0.69 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1656.40 7.50 +0.45 -1.16 4883 COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.18 0.23 +0.78 -0.17 1718 Euro/Dollar 1.3054 Dollar/Yen 88.07 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)