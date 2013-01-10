SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold inched lower on Thursday,
pressured by a key resistance level, as investors awaited a rate
decision by the European Central Bank at its policy meeting
later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,655.50 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, under the key resistance of 200-day moving
average at $1.661.05
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,655.40.
* Investors will closely watch the result of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day. The bank is
expected to hold interest rates unchanged, but economists have
mixed views on the chances of a rate cut in the next few months
due to a murky economic outlook.
* German industrial output rose less than forecast in
November due to a sharp fall in energy and consumer goods
production, reinforcing concerns that Europe's largest economy
contracted in the fourth quarter.
* The Japanese economy is expected to recover a little in
2013 if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies of massive fiscal
spending, aggressive monetary easing, and a weaker yen produce
the momentum needed to lift Japan from stubborn deflation.
* The dollar index inched higher, on course for its
third day of gains. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced
commodities less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of
losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent
results of the earnings season.
* The yen was on the defensive near a 2 1/2-year low on
Thursday on expectations Bank of Japan policy will take a fresh
and bold approach to boost inflation later this month.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Industrial Output November
0745 France CPI December
1200 UK BoE Rate Decision January
1245 EU ECB Rate Decision
1330 EU ECB President Mario Draghi Holds News Conference
1330 US Weekly Jobless Claims
1500 US Wholesale Inventories November
China Exports Year on Year December
China Imports Year on Year December
China Trade balance December
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1655.50 -1.79 -0.11 -1.14
Spot Silver 30.31 -0.02 -0.07 0.10
Spot Platinum 1590.25 -0.75 -0.05 3.60
Spot Palladium 683.75 0.65 +0.10 -1.19
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1655.40 -0.10 -0.01 -1.22 1480
COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.33 0.08 +0.25 0.31 1388
Euro/Dollar 1.3053
Dollar/Yen 88.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)