SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold inched lower on Thursday, pressured by a key resistance level, as investors awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank at its policy meeting later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,655.50 an ounce by 0028 GMT, under the key resistance of 200-day moving average at $1.661.05 * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,655.40. * Investors will closely watch the result of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day. The bank is expected to hold interest rates unchanged, but economists have mixed views on the chances of a rate cut in the next few months due to a murky economic outlook. * German industrial output rose less than forecast in November due to a sharp fall in energy and consumer goods production, reinforcing concerns that Europe's largest economy contracted in the fourth quarter. * The Japanese economy is expected to recover a little in 2013 if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies of massive fiscal spending, aggressive monetary easing, and a weaker yen produce the momentum needed to lift Japan from stubborn deflation. * The dollar index inched higher, on course for its third day of gains. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities less affordable for buyers holding other currencies. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent results of the earnings season. * The yen was on the defensive near a 2 1/2-year low on Thursday on expectations Bank of Japan policy will take a fresh and bold approach to boost inflation later this month. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Industrial Output November 0745 France CPI December 1200 UK BoE Rate Decision January 1245 EU ECB Rate Decision 1330 EU ECB President Mario Draghi Holds News Conference 1330 US Weekly Jobless Claims 1500 US Wholesale Inventories November China Exports Year on Year December China Imports Year on Year December China Trade balance December PRICES Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1655.50 -1.79 -0.11 -1.14 Spot Silver 30.31 -0.02 -0.07 0.10 Spot Platinum 1590.25 -0.75 -0.05 3.60 Spot Palladium 683.75 0.65 +0.10 -1.19 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1655.40 -0.10 -0.01 -1.22 1480 COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.33 0.08 +0.25 0.31 1388 Euro/Dollar 1.3053 Dollar/Yen 88.13 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)