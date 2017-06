SINGAPORE Jan 16 Benchmark gold futures contract traded on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange hit a record high for a third consecutive session, rising to as high as 4,828 yen a gram and shrugging off a pause in the yen's slide against the dollar.

The currency held firm following a warning about its excessive weakness by Japan's economics minister, after the yen dropped to a 2-1/2-year low against the greenback earlier in the week.

