* Gold eases after U.S. consumer data
* Spot gold still finds technical resistance at $1,696 and
$1,700
* Platinum, palladium consolidate gains on profit-taking
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Jan 18 Gold prices were slightly lower
on Friday as weak U.S. consumer sentiment data offset earlier
strength following positive economic data from China, the
world's second-biggest economy.
Gold pushed to a high of $1,694.90 in early trade, close to
the previous session's one-month peak, but retreated ahead of
the long U.S. holiday weekend after U.S. data showed consumer
sentiment at its lowest in more than a year.
Equity markets and oil prices rebounded after U.S. House
Republican leaders said they would seek to break a government
budget impasse next week.
Platinum and palladium declined as players exited positions
following recent gains.
Spot gold was at $1,685.44 an ounce at 3:40 p.m. EDT
(2040 GMT) down from $1,687.26. It notched a weekly rise of 1.3
percent, its biggest in nearly two months, after hitting a
one-month high of $1,695.56 on Thursday.
Earlier the metal had been lifted by renewed physical demand
in China ahead of the New Year in February and after
better-than-forecast Chinese GDP data.
"For gold, we had some good physical demand from Asia,
particularly China, after better-than-expected GDP data," HSBC
analyst Howard Wen said. "We expect physical buying to pick up
ahead of the Chinese New Year on Feb. 10."
Positive physical demand had also been seen elsewhere, with
the swap rate for delivery in Zurich versus London firmly in
positive territory, suggesting strong physical offtake and
subdued scrap supply, broker UBS said in a note.
Prices were hovering just below their 50-day moving average
at $1,696, which represents a technical resistance level along
with the psychological mark of $1,700, according to analysts who
study past price patterns to determine the future direction of
trade.
"There is some technical resistance at that $1,700 level,
and gold has to break above that to move higher," HSBC's Wen
said.
In the longer term, expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would continue its monetary stimulus and concerns about
U.S. fiscal conditions will keep gold attractive as a hedge
against inflation and uncertainty, market participants said.
PGMs LOWER
Platinum and palladium were down following their rally to
multi-month highs earlier this week. Spot platinum fell
1.5 percent to $1,663.74 an ounce but was still on course to
rise for a third week, by 2.1 percent.
Spot palladium fell 0.52 percent to $718.97 an ounce,
having earlier hit a 16-month high of $730.47.
Platinum group metals were underpinned by threats to South
African supply and by the positive Chinese GDP data, which
supported expectations that demand from carmakers, the biggest
consumers of the platinum group metals, will improve.
Platinum hit a three-month high of $1,701.50 on Thursday
after rising throughout the week on supply concerns from leading
producer South Africa, where number one platinum miner Anglo
American Platinum announced cutbacks.
"The market seems to have discounted the impact of the
Amplats' announcement," MKS Finance Vice President Bernard Sin
said.
Trading in the two metals was also affected by high levels
in Comex long positions.
"Comex positions for PGMs are at record levels, and it's a
question of how much longer they can go, and that's one of the
main reasons why the metals are down today," HSBC's Wen said.
Spot silver rose to a one-month high of $32.11, on
course for a 4.6 percent weekly gain. It was last seen at
$31.84, up 0.38 percent.
The U.S. Mint suspended sales of its 2013 American Eagle
silver bullion coins after running out of stock due to soaring
investor demand for the newly minted coins in the first two
weeks of the year until the week of Jan. 28.
(Additional reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jan
Harvey, Jane Baird and Leslie Gevirtz)