SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Gold prices were flat on
Tuesday as investors waited to see whether the Bank of Japan
would shift to more aggressive monetary stimulus at the end of a
policy meeting as widely expected, while a tax hike on Indian
gold imports had little impact.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded unchanged at $1,689.50 an ounce by
0023 GMT.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,689.60.
* India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage
points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein in a ballooning
fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate
drop in demand.
* The BOJ is set on Tuesday to unveil its most determined
effort yet to beat years of economic stagnation, but the big
challenge will be how to impress markets already pricing in a
doubling of its inflation target and further asset buying.
* Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives
have scheduled a vote on Wednesday on a nearly four-month
extension of U.S. borrowing capacity, but the bill does not
specify a dollar amount.
* Commodity fund managers who performed well over the
testing final quarter of 2012 believe metal commodity prices
could do better than expected in early 2013 due to a combination
of Chinese restocking and continued supply disruption.
* In industry news, Gold Fields, the world's
fourth-largest bullion producer, will report lower output
figures for the October-December quarter, primarily due to
illegal strikes at its South African operations, the company
said on Monday.
* Spot platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,675.74, in
a discount to gold for a third straight session after briefly
regaining premium last week.
MARKET NEWS
* European shares inched towards two-year highs on Monday,
as the attempt to break the budget impasse in the United States
and the expectations of aggressive Japanese stimulus bolstered
the appetite for shares.
* The yen's recent violent selloff came to an abrupt halt
Tuesday as investors waited for the BOJ decision.
DATA/EVENTS
0300 Japan BOJ rate decision
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan
1330 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1689.50 -0.05 -0.00 0.89
Spot Silver 31.99 0.00 +0.00 5.65
Spot Platinum 1675.74 2.25 +0.13 9.17
Spot Palladium 713.97 -1.03 -0.14 3.17
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1689.60 2.60 +0.15 0.82 39963
COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.01 0.08 +0.24 5.89 11350
Euro/Dollar 1.3304
Dollar/Yen 89.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
