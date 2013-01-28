SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Gold traded little changed on Monday, struggling to break away from a two-week low hit in the previous session, as an improving global economic outlook dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,658.45 an ounce by 0046 GMT, after dropping 1.5 percent last week -- its sharpest weekly loss in a month. * U.S. gold traded little changed at $1,657.90. * Spot palladium rose to $740.25 an ounce, its highest since September, 2011. * Banks will repay more than 130 billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, handing more cash back early than expected in a sign at least parts of the financial system are returning to health. * But international bankers and finance ministers warned that Europe's crisis was not over even though the euro currency is now stabilised, saying it would take years to overcome economic malaise and mass unemployment in the region. * Iraq cut its gold holdings by a quarter to 29.9 tonnes in November, reversing some of the country's recent efforts to bolster its reserves, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long bets in U.S. futures and options of gold and silver in the week ended Jan. 22, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * Net length in platinum rose to a record high of 38,097 contracts, and net length in palladium climbed for a second week straight to an all-time high of 18,972 contracts, CFTC data also showed. * German business morale improved for a third consecutive month in January to its highest in more than six months, more evidence that Europe's largest economy is gathering pace. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S. earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's, helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days. * The euro held near Friday's 11-month high versus the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Consumer confidence 0900 Euro zone Money M3 growth 1330 U.S Durable goods orders 1330 U.S. Midwest Manufacturing Index 1500 U.S. Pending home sales 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index PRICES Precious metals prices 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1658.45 -0.04 -0.00 -0.96 Spot Silver 31.18 0.12 +0.39 2.97 Spot Platinum 1690.25 9.25 +0.55 10.11 Spot Palladium 739.75 2.25 +0.31 6.90 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1657.90 1.30 +0.08 -1.07 3444 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.22 0.01 +0.03 3.26 696 Euro/Dollar 1.3461 Dollar/Yen 91.09 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)