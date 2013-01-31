* Tokyo gold hits record of 4,944 yen a gram on weak yen * Gold to drop to $1,659-$1,664 range -technicals * Coming up: weekly jobless claims; 1330 GMT (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Gold edged up on Thursday and held near its highest in a week, supported by signs of a recovery in the euro zone and by expectations the U.S. dollar could lose its footing after the Federal Reserve decided to keep buying bonds. Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed drove down interest rates and weakened the greenback, spurring rallies in global stocks and prompting investors to turn to gold as a hedge against inflation. Gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,680.06 an ounce by 0630 GMT. It hit a near one-week peak of $1,683.39 on Wednesday, although that was still well below a record of around $1,920 marked in September 2011. "The Fed will maintain its bond-buying policy and we see economic conditions in the euro zone improving slightly. I think we can see more weakness in the U.S. dollar and as a result we may see gold going up a bit more," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,679.50 an ounce. Gold is still facing strong resistance at $1,700, which it failed to breach despite repeated attempts earlier in the month, Liu and other analysts have said. Technical analysis suggested spot gold could drop to $1,659-$1,664 range during the day, as it has completed a rebound from Monday's low of $1,651.93, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. The Fed left in place its monthly $85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan while indicating a recent stalling in U.S. economic growth was likely temporary. It also repeated a pledge to keep purchasing securities until the outlook for employment "improves substantially". The euro held near a 14-month peak against the dollar, while the yen tumbled to its weakest in more than two years against the U.S. currency, sending the most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange to a record high. TOCOM's December contract, which marked 4,944 yen a gram, has climbed more than 6 percent this year on a weakening yen after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Japan's central bank to ease policy more aggressively. "Of course a weaker yen attracts buyers, but I think we shall wait for the price to hit 5,000 yen before we see some selling," said a dealer in Tokyo. In the physical market, gold purchases lost steam this week as stockpiling in China and other Asian markets ahead of the Lunar New Year drew to a close and as Indian buyers remained on the sidelines, with ample inventory in hand. Precious metals prices 0630 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1680.06 3.36 +0.20 0.33 Spot Silver 32.08 0.06 +0.19 5.94 Spot Platinum 1680.75 -1.49 -0.09 9.50 Spot Palladium 745.92 -0.83 -0.11 7.79 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1679.50 -0.40 -0.02 0.22 609 COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.11 -0.07 -0.22 6.20 3776 Euro/Dollar 1.3563 Dollar/Yen 90.90 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)