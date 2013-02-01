SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Gold traded largely unchanged on Friday, heading for a small weekly rise as investors await key U.S. employment data to assess the state of recovery in the world's top economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded little changed at $1,662.15 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 0.2 percent, paring some losses from the previous week's 1.5-percent slide. * U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,662.20. * The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is likely to show that hiring by U.S. employers likely held steady in January. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 160,000 while unemployment rate hold steady at 7.8 percent. * The U.S. labour market report comes one day after a mixed bag of data released on Thursday. Jobless claims rose last week, while American income growth surged in December and a survey showed private sector employment rose faster than expected last month. * China is due to release its official January purchasing managers' index at 0100 GMT, which is expected to show the country's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in nine months. * The CME Group said it will add platinum and palladium options onto its Globex electronic platform beginning late in February in a move to capitalize on growing investor interest in platinum group metals (PGMs). * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of Friday's all-important jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted its best monthly gain since October 2011. * The yen plumbed fresh multi-year lows against its G3 peers on Friday, having posted its biggest monthly decline in 12 years versus the euro as the market positioned for more aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1662.15 -0.84 -0.05 -0.74 Spot Silver 31.42 0.01 +0.03 3.76 Spot Platinum 1671.24 -5.01 -0.30 8.88 Spot Palladium 740.72 0.25 +0.03 7.04 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1662.20 1.60 +0.10 -0.81 20 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.45 0.09 +0.30 4.02 454 Euro/Dollar 1.3611 Dollar/Yen 91.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)