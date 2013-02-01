SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Gold traded largely unchanged
on Friday, heading for a small weekly rise as investors await
key U.S. employment data to assess the state of recovery in the
world's top economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded little changed at $1,662.15 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 0.2 percent,
paring some losses from the previous week's 1.5-percent slide.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,662.20.
* The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is likely
to show that hiring by U.S. employers likely held steady in
January. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen 160,000
while unemployment rate hold steady at 7.8 percent.
* The U.S. labour market report comes one day after a mixed
bag of data released on Thursday. Jobless claims rose last week,
while American income growth surged in December and a survey
showed private sector employment rose faster than expected last
month.
* China is due to release its official January purchasing
managers' index at 0100 GMT, which is expected to show the
country's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in nine
months.
* The CME Group said it will add platinum and
palladium options onto its Globex electronic platform beginning
late in February in a move to capitalize on growing investor
interest in platinum group metals (PGMs).
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of
Friday's all-important jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted
its best monthly gain since October 2011.
* The yen plumbed fresh multi-year lows against its G3 peers
on Friday, having posted its biggest monthly decline in 12 years
versus the euro as the market positioned for more aggressive
easing from the Bank of Japan.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Construction spending
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1662.15 -0.84 -0.05 -0.74
Spot Silver 31.42 0.01 +0.03 3.76
Spot Platinum 1671.24 -5.01 -0.30 8.88
Spot Palladium 740.72 0.25 +0.03 7.04
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1662.20 1.60 +0.10 -0.81 20
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.45 0.09 +0.30 4.02 454
Euro/Dollar 1.3611
Dollar/Yen 91.64
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)