SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Platinum and palladium held
steady on Tuesday after strong U.S. car sales data and supply
concerns pushed prices to multi-month highs a day earlier, while
gold clung to recent ranges as renewed concerns on the euro
zone's recovery boosted the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded little changed at $1,673.11 an
ounce by 0031 GMT. It has been trapped in a range roughly
between $1,660 and $1,680 since Jan. 30.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,674.20.
* Spot platinum was nearly flat at $1,692.99, holding
near a four-month high of $1,705.25 hit in the previous session.
Spot palladium edged down 0.1 percent to $754.47, easing
from a 17-month high of $759.75 hit on Monday.
* Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest
platinum producer, said it made its first annual loss last year
and warned of growing labour unrest as it cuts back operations
in an attempt to restore profit.
* Worries about the euro zone resurfaced, as Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy faced called to resign over a corruption
scandal while in Italy the growing popularity of former premier
Silvio Berlusconi was a worry for investors in the run-up to
elections this month.
* Investors will watch a policy meeting at the European
Central Bank later in the week, though economists expect little
change in the bank's stance.
* The dollar index inched up, building on a 0.4
percent rise on Monday, its biggest daily rise in more than two
weeks.
* A gauge of U.S. business investment plans dropped in
December, a possible sign companies were losing confidence in
the economy's strength due to fears over tighter fiscal policy.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst
day since November, as renewed worries about the euro zone
crisis caused the market to pull back from recent gains.
* A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on Tuesday as
investors took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to
this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just as
selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0330 Australia RBA cash rate
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1673.11 -0.89 -0.05 -0.09
Spot Silver 31.70 -0.02 -0.06 4.69
Spot Platinum 1692.99 0.25 +0.01 10.29
Spot Palladium 754.47 -0.75 -0.10 9.03
COMEX GOLD APR3 1674.20 -2.20 -0.13 -0.10 1490
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.72 0.00 +0.01 4.93 183
Euro/Dollar 1.3509
Dollar/Yen 92.30
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)