SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Gold shrugged off a weaker
euro to edge up in thin trade on Monday with much of Asia shut
for the Lunar New Year holiday, while platinum and palladium
hovered below their strongest levels in 17 months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen $1.36 an ounce to $1,668.25 by
0042 GMT. It fell slightly on Friday after gains in U.S.
equities prompted some investors to shift to stock markets.
* U.S. gold added $2.20 to $1,669.10 an ounce.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased the size of their
net longs in futures and options of gold, silver and copper as a
more encouraging U.S. economic outlook boosted metals demand
across the board, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to
1326.89 tonnes on Friday from 1329.90 tonnes on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday,
continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what
markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European
Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain.
* U.S. crude rose slightly in early Asian trade on Monday,
supported by indications of improving demand from China.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2012 FRIP=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1668.25 1.36 +0.08 -0.38
Spot Silver 31.46 0.07 +0.22 3.90
Spot Platinum 1709.56 -3.44 -0.20 11.37
Spot Palladium 751.47 -1.03 -0.14 8.59
COMEX GOLD APR3 1669.10 2.20 +0.13 -0.40 1618
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.48 0.03 +0.11 4.12 345
Euro/Dollar 1.3374
Dollar/Yen 92.71
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)