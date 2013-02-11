* Several major Asian markets shut for Lunar New Year
* Technical selling accelerates below $1,650 an ounce
* Coming up: U.S. redbook retail sales data Tuesday
(New updates throughout, adds NEW YORK to dateline, second
byline)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 Gold fell to a one-month
low on Monday, hit by technical selling after prices slid
through support at $1,650 an ounce, and as investment appetite
for physical metal dropped.
Analysts said downward moves were exaggerated due to low
liquidity, as China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and
other Asian markets were closed this week for Lunar New Year.
"Until physical bullion buyers resurface, we see gold as
likely to face further near-term pressure," said HSBC metals
analyst James Steel.
Spot gold fell as much as 1.4 percent to $1,643.24 an
ounce, its lowest since Jan. 7. Selling accelerated as the metal
broke below its late January low of $1,651.93, traders said.
Bullion was down 1.1 percent at $1,647.80 an ounce by 4:18
p.m. EST (2118 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$17.80 at $1,649.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 5
percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Weaker Brent crude futures and copper market amid renewed
economic worries also weighed down on the metal's
inflation-hedge appeal, traders said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, showed a 1.2-tonne outflow in holdings so
far in February, compared to inflows of 6.05 tonnes in the same
2012-period.
Silver was down 1.3 percent at $30.99 an ounce.
G20 MEETING IN FOCUS
Markets will be on watch for any discussion on the strength
of the euro ahead of the G20 meeting at the end of the week.
Two G20 officials said separately that the Group of Seven
nations are considering issuing a statement reaffirming their
commitment to "market-determined" exchange rates in response to
heating rhetoric about a currency war.
Among other precious metals, platinum was down 1.4
percent to $1,689 an ounce, well below last week's high of
$1,740 an ounce.
Palladium edged up 0.5 percent to $755.97 an ounce.
Year to date, platinum group metals have outperformed gold
and silver on a combination of supply signs of improved global
economy, which bode well for the metals' industrial demand.
4:18 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1649.10 -17.80 -1.1 1644.10 1670.30 148,778
US Silver MAR 30.91 -0.531 -1.7 30.820 31.535 34,572
US Plat APR 1696.10 -18.60 -1.1 1685.50 1720.00 10,794
US Pall MAR 758.60 7.10 0.9 744.00 761.85 4,757
Gold 1647.80 -19.09 -1.1 1644.15 1669.31
Silver 30.990 -0.400 -1.3 30.840 31.510
Platinum 1689.00 -24.00 -1.4 1689.75 1716.50
Palladium 755.97 3.47 0.5 746.50 759.47
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 182,069 180,140 172,544 14.08 0.66
US Silver 39,672 45,814 51,737 19.73 -0.94
US Platinum 11,117 17,112 11,057 15.74 -1.47
US Palladium 5,631 4,746 4,761
(Editing by David Gregorio)