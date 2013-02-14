* French, German economies both shrank late 2012 * Global gold demand down 4 pct last year at 4,405 T-WGC * Coming up: U.S. New York State manufacturing index (Recasts, adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Feb 14 Gold fell to a six-week low on Thursday as renewed worries about the euro zone economy weakened bullion's appeal as a hedge against possible inflation, and after an industry report stirred fears about demand for the precious metal. Gold fell around 0.5 percent, down for a second day, after data indicated the euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession in the last three months of 2012 after its largest economies, Germany and France, shrank late last year. A report by trade group World Gold Council showing gold demand fell for the first time last year since 2009 also hurt bullion investor sentiment. Bullion, used by investors as a hedge against money printing by central banks, has come under pressure on signs of recovering U.S. jobs and housing markets. "The correlation across the asset classes have been breaking down as of late. There are lots of asset rotation and chatter about currency wars, so gold is a bit of a side show right now," said Axel Merk, chief investment officer of Merk Funds which manages $630 million in mutual fund assets. Gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,636.66 an ounce by 3:49 p.m. EST (2049 GMT). It sank as low as $1,632.34, its lowest since Jan. 4. Analysts said technical selling could further pressure the metal, which was hovering just $10 above $1,625.79 an ounce, a six-month low. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled down $9.60 at $1,635.50 an ounce, with trading volume in line to finish near its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Thursday's U.S. data showing falling initial jobless claims also offered hope the labor market recovery may have picked up, which further diminished gold's appeal as a safe haven. Global gold demand fell last year for the first time in three years, down 4 percent to 4,405 tonnes, as jewellery buying abated in the key Indian and Chinese markets and U.S. and European coin and bar investment dropped, the World Gold Council said in a report. Silver fell 0.7 percent to $30.52 an ounce, after it fell below technical support at its 200-day average. FOCUS ON G20 The next focus for the market is a two-meeting of G20 finance and central bank officials, beginning Thursday, for clues about global growth and also their views on currencies. Easy monetary policies in advanced economies have sparked fears of dangerous currency devaluations, or the so called "currency wars" in which countries compete to lower their exchange rates in a bid to boost their balance of payments. Among platinum group metals, platinum was down 0.6 percent to $1,707.74, while palladium eased 0.3 percent to $763.22, having risen to a 17-month high at $775 in the previous session. 3:49 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1635.50 -9.60 -0.6 1632.80 1650.00 156,622 US Silver MAR 30.353 -0.516 -1.7 30.210 31.060 46,269 US Plat APR 1710.90 -18.80 -1.1 1709.40 1735.00 7,361 US Pall MAR 764.05 -8.00 -1.0 762.60 772.50 3,669 Gold 1636.66 -5.70 -0.3 1633.35 1649.66 Silver 30.520 -0.210 -0.7 30.250 31.060 Platinum 1707.74 -10.25 -0.6 1712.00 1730.75 Palladium 763.22 -2.00 -0.3 759.00 769.72 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 172,146 186,181 172,646 14 0.02 US Silver 54,601 48,429 52,014 20.58 -0.73 US Platinum 7,506 15,954 11,081 17.26 0.06 US Palladium 4,494 5,184 4,696 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)