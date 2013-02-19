* Physical demand seen from China, Southeast Asia * Weak interest from Western investors keeps a lid * Spot gold may drop to $1,592/oz - technicals * Coming up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment; 1000 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Gold rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by strong physical buying in Asia after traders in China returned from a week-long break, but the lack of interest from Western investors and a firm dollar kept a lid on gains. Gold dropped by a steep 3 percent last week -- biggest such drop in nine months -- and Chinese traders rushed to pick up bargains when they resumed business this week, sending volumes on Shanghai Gold Exchange to record highs on Monday. But the frenzy can be short-lived, traders cautioned. "The rebound is very weak," said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. "Investors would rather put money elsewhere when the U.S. is recovering and the euro zone economy seems to be on the mend. Chances are small that prices will rally soon as the sentiment has turned bearish, and we may see the decline of prices into mid-year slack consumption season." Chen expected prices to drop to $1,500-$1,550 an ounce by mid-year. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,612.30 an ounce by 0722 GMT, hovering above a six-month low of $1,598.04 hit late last week. U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,611.80. A firm dollar, however, capped gains. The dollar rose to its highest against a basket of currencies in more than a month, putting pressure on commodities priced in the greenback by making them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold could drop to $1,592 an ounce during the day after a moderate consolidation in a narrow range of $1,606.83-$1,618, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. PHYSICAL DEMAND Buying picked up in Asia's physical market in the past few days especially after Chinese market reopened after the holiday on Monday. "We have seen very good physical demand from Southeast Asia and China," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard Bank. But the strong interest from Asia did not translate into a quick rebound in prices, as enthusiasm from investors outside the region has cooled due to an improving global economic outlook that dims gold's safe-haven appeal. "Asians are buying, but it is offset by the selling from funds in the Western market," Ikemizu added. Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. gold to 70,250 contracts in the week to Feb. 12, the lowest level since December 2008, down more than 30 percent from the end of 2012, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows. Investors will scour the minutes from the latest policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, due Wednesday, for hints on the central bank's attitude to monetary stimulus, which has been a key driver behind gold's rally in recent years. Labour tensions in South Africa's platinum sector may support prices of the metal that is mainly used in catalyst converters and jewellery. Workers at Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg operations are likely to stay away from work on Tuesday following violence at the mine the previous day. But European car sales kicked off 2013 with an 8.5 percent decline, weighing on outlook of platinum demand. The European market is dominated by diesel engines that mainly use platinum in catalyst converters. Spot platinum fell 0.7 percent to $1,679.99, off a two-week low of $1,666.50 hit last Friday. Precious metals prices 0722 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1612.30 2.75 +0.17 -3.72 Spot Silver 29.96 0.12 +0.40 -1.06 Spot Platinum 1679.99 -12.01 -0.71 9.45 Spot Palladium 758.50 -2.50 -0.33 9.61 COMEX GOLD APR3 1611.80 2.30 +0.14 -3.82 79559 COMEX SILVER MAR3 29.96 0.11 +0.36 -0.91 21556 Euro/Dollar 1.3338 Dollar/Yen 93.49 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)