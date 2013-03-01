(Corrects milestone in headline and first paragraph to third
weekly decline, not second)
SINGAPORE, March 1 Gold traded little changed on
Friday and was headed for a third straight weekly decline, with
a stronger dollar weighing on sentiment.
The dollar index hovered near a six-month high hit in
the previous session as risk appetite was hurt by political
uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are
due to kick in. The U.S. dollar attracted safe-haven inflows,
but that weighed on dollar-priced commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after finishing February down 5 percent in a fifth
consecutive month of declines, its longest stretch of monthly
losses in 16 years.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,580.
* The U.S. government is facing $85 billion in cuts across
federal programmes on Friday, absent a highly unlikely
last-ditch deal, which could slow the U.S. and world economies.
* The U.S. economy barely grew in the fourth quarter as the
military slashed spending and companies restocked their shelves
with less gusto, but growth already appears to be picking up.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent on the day to
1,254.487 tonnes on Feb. 28, the lowest since early August 2012.
The fund saw a record monthly outflow of 73.606 tonnes in
February.
* Inflation in the euro zone fell to 2.0 percent in January,
data from the European Union's statistics office showed on
Thursday, giving the European Central Bank room to consider a
rate cut when it meets next week.
* Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the situation in
Italy on Monday, a European Union source told Reuters, after the
inconclusive result of this week's elections raised fears of a
political stalemate in the bloc's third-biggest economy.
* The energy regulator in South Africa, the world's top
platinum producer, on Thursday granted power utility Eskom an
average 8 percent annual increase in rates over five years, a
move that will bring some relief to households and industry as
it was half of what the utility was seeking.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains
late in the session, denying the Dow a chance to inch closer to
all-time highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China NBS manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI
0700 Germany Retail sales
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1330 U.S. Personal income
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Construction spending
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1580.14 0.38 +0.02 -5.64
Spot Silver 28.53 0.02 +0.07 -5.78
Spot Platinum 1571.99 -8.00 -0.51 2.41
Spot Palladium 724.47 -1.75 -0.24 4.69
COMEX GOLD APR3 1580.00 1.90 +0.12 -5.72 2139
COMEX SILVER MAR3 28.51 0.12 +0.41 -5.69 13
Euro/Dollar 1.3064
Dollar/Yen 92.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)