(Corrects milestone in headline and first paragraph to third weekly decline, not second) SINGAPORE, March 1 Gold traded little changed on Friday and was headed for a third straight weekly decline, with a stronger dollar weighing on sentiment. The dollar index hovered near a six-month high hit in the previous session as risk appetite was hurt by political uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in. The U.S. dollar attracted safe-haven inflows, but that weighed on dollar-priced commodities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after finishing February down 5 percent in a fifth consecutive month of declines, its longest stretch of monthly losses in 16 years. * U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,580. * The U.S. government is facing $85 billion in cuts across federal programmes on Friday, absent a highly unlikely last-ditch deal, which could slow the U.S. and world economies. * The U.S. economy barely grew in the fourth quarter as the military slashed spending and companies restocked their shelves with less gusto, but growth already appears to be picking up. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent on the day to 1,254.487 tonnes on Feb. 28, the lowest since early August 2012. The fund saw a record monthly outflow of 73.606 tonnes in February. * Inflation in the euro zone fell to 2.0 percent in January, data from the European Union's statistics office showed on Thursday, giving the European Central Bank room to consider a rate cut when it meets next week. * Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the situation in Italy on Monday, a European Union source told Reuters, after the inconclusive result of this week's elections raised fears of a political stalemate in the bloc's third-biggest economy. * The energy regulator in South Africa, the world's top platinum producer, on Thursday granted power utility Eskom an average 8 percent annual increase in rates over five years, a move that will bring some relief to households and industry as it was half of what the utility was seeking. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains late in the session, denying the Dow a chance to inch closer to all-time highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI 0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI 0700 Germany Retail sales 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1330 U.S. Personal income 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Precious metals prices 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1580.14 0.38 +0.02 -5.64 Spot Silver 28.53 0.02 +0.07 -5.78 Spot Platinum 1571.99 -8.00 -0.51 2.41 Spot Palladium 724.47 -1.75 -0.24 4.69 COMEX GOLD APR3 1580.00 1.90 +0.12 -5.72 2139 COMEX SILVER MAR3 28.51 0.12 +0.41 -5.69 13 Euro/Dollar 1.3064 Dollar/Yen 92.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)